$11+ Billion Coating Additives Market Forecast, 2029 by Type, Formulation, Application and Region - BASF, ALTANA, Dow, Nouryon, and Evonik Industries Lead the Competition

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coating Additives Market by Type (Defoamer, Wetting & Dispersing Agents, Rheology Modifiers), Formulation (Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne), Application (Architectural, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, Wood & Furniture), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In terms of value, the coating additives market is estimated to grow from USD 8.72 billion in 2024 to USD 11.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8%.
This report segments the market for coating additives based on type, formulation, application, and region and provides estimations of volume (Kiloton) and value (USD Million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, and key strategies, associated with the market for coating additives.
The key players profiled in this report include BASF SE (Germany), ALTANA AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Arkema (France), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Ashland Inc. (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Allnex GmbH (Germany), Elementis plc (UK), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US) among others.
Coating Additives Market Trends
- Wetting & dispersing agents was the second-largest type of coating additive, in terms of value, in 2023
- Industrial applications projected to be the second-fastest growing application of the coating additives market, in terms of value, during the forecast period
- The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second fastest-growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|282
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$8.72 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$11.04 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Rising Demand for Water-Borne Products
- Focus on High-Performance and Multifunctional Additives
- Pressing Need for Bio-based Additives
- Increasing Demand for Corrosion Protection
- Restraints
- Raw Material Price Volatility
- Complexity in Formulation and Compatibility Issues
- Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Additives from Building & Construction Sector
- Expanding Automotive and Aerospace Sectors
- Advancements in Smart and Self-Healing Coatings
- Challenges
- Technical Barriers Affecting Meticulous Control of Molecular Interactions
- Regulatory Compliance Concerning Testing of New Products
- Slow Adoption in Price-Sensitive Markets
Case Study Analysis
- Transformation of Coating Aesthetics with Matting Agents by J.M.Huber Corporation
- Adoption of Antimicrobial Coating Additives in Hospital
- Use of Antimicrobial Coating Additives in School
Additional Insights Covered
- Macroeconomic Indicators
- Industry Trends
- Supply Chain Analysis
- Pricing Analysis
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
- Ecosystem Analysis
- Technology Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- Regulatory Landscape
- Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025
- Investment and Funding Scenario
- Patent Analysis
- Impact of AI/Gen AI on Coating Additives Market
Companies Profiled in the Coating Additives Market
- BASF SE
- Altana AG
- Dow Inc.
- Nouryon
- Evonik Industries AG
- Arkema
- Eastman Chemical Company
- Ashland Inc.
- Clariant AG
- Allnex GmbH
- Elementis PLC
- The Lubrizol Corporation
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Munzing Corporation
- Huntsman Corporation
- Solvay SA
- Deuteron GmbH
- ICL Group Ltd.
- IRO Group Inc.
- Raj Specialty Additives Pvt. Ltd.
- Advancion Corporation
- Croda International PLC
- Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.
- Michelman, Inc.
- Uniqchem GmbH
