$11+ Billion Coating Additives Market Forecast, 2029 by Type, Formulation, Application and Region - BASF, ALTANA, Dow, Nouryon, and Evonik Industries Lead the Competition

In terms of value, the coating additives market is estimated to grow from USD 8.72 billion in 2024 to USD 11.04 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8%.

This report segments the market for coating additives based on type, formulation, application, and region and provides estimations of volume (Kiloton) and value (USD Million) for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, services, and key strategies, associated with the market for coating additives.

The key players profiled in this report include BASF SE (Germany), ALTANA AG (Germany), Dow Inc. (US), Nouryon (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Arkema (France), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Ashland Inc. (US), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Allnex GmbH (Germany), Elementis plc (UK), The Lubrizol Corporation (US), and Momentive Performance Materials Inc. (US) among others.





Coating Additives Market Trends

Wetting & dispersing agents was the second-largest type of coating additive, in terms of value, in 2023

Industrial applications projected to be the second-fastest growing application of the coating additives market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

The Middle East & Africa is projected to be the second fastest-growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 282 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $8.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Demand for Water-Borne Products Focus on High-Performance and Multifunctional Additives Pressing Need for Bio-based Additives Increasing Demand for Corrosion Protection

Restraints Raw Material Price Volatility Complexity in Formulation and Compatibility Issues

Opportunities Growing Demand for Additives from Building & Construction Sector Expanding Automotive and Aerospace Sectors Advancements in Smart and Self-Healing Coatings

Challenges Technical Barriers Affecting Meticulous Control of Molecular Interactions Regulatory Compliance Concerning Testing of New Products Slow Adoption in Price-Sensitive Markets



Case Study Analysis

Transformation of Coating Aesthetics with Matting Agents by J.M.Huber Corporation

Adoption of Antimicrobial Coating Additives in Hospital

Use of Antimicrobial Coating Additives in School

Additional Insights Covered

Macroeconomic Indicators

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

Ecosystem Analysis

Technology Analysis

Trade Analysis

Regulatory Landscape

Key Conferences and Events, 2024-2025

Investment and Funding Scenario

Patent Analysis

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Coating Additives Market

