CAR T-Cell Therapy Market to Reach US$ 22.2 Billion By 2032 | Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global CAR T-cell therapy market valuation is poised to reach US$ 22.2 billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 30% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

The global CAR T-cell therapy market is experiencing extraordinary demand, propelled by revolutionary results in treating certain blood cancers. As of 2022, more than 487,294 people were diagnosed with leukemia around the world. The boom was caused by three things: growing cancer rates, CAR-T’s clinical success (it cures 80% of some leukemias), and the hundreds of CAR-T clinical trials being conducted around the world. CAR-T therapies have had the most success so far in targeting B-cell CD19 antigens (which is why Kymriah and Yescarta exist). However, researchers are hunting down a range of other antigens in a broad variety of cancers. In addition, they are also looking at how to treat solid tumors with CAR-T cells. There are still many hurdles to overcome. The cost — more than US$ 450,000 per treatment — limits accessibility, as does the complicatedness of their manufacture. Severe side effects like cytokine release syndrome (CRS) and neurotoxicity are also serving as a solid barrier to market growth.

Increasing Adoption of Combinational Approaches

The demand for CAR T-cell therapy market is propelled primarily by the growing adoption of combinational approaches. The CAR-T therapy strategy has many hurdles to leap over like tumor resistance, limited cell function, and solid tumors being complicated. Combining other treatments with CAR-T helps to tackle cancer from multiple angles, improve the engineered immune cell’s effectiveness, and manage side effects.

Here are some examples of promising combination therapies in the CAR T-cell therapy market. Today, oncologist are combining CAR-T cells with different checkpoint inhibitors (pembrolizumab or nivolumab) to fully unlock their anti-cancer activity. BiTEs as a bridge between the CAR-T cells and other immune cells increase the chances of killing a tumor. Cytokines like interleukin-2 (IL-2) boosts persistence in a CAR-T cell. Oncolytic viruses strategically infecting and destroying cancer cells attract other healthy cells towards it and prime the immune response. Lastly, targeted therapies disrupt certain cancer pathways to work synergistically with a CAR-T.

With more than 65% of ongoing clinical trials involving some kind of combination approach in place, these therapies have massive potential to deliver effective outcomes. For instance, studies show positive outcomes when integrating CAR-T with checkpoint inhibitors for lymphomas and solid tumors and there are synergistic effects when incorporating them for cytokine therapy. BiTEs might be the key to unlocking solid tumor outcomes. Preclinical studies suggest oncolytic viruses can also enhance CAR-T cell function.

Lymphoma Leads CAR T-Cell Therapy Market, Driven by Success in B-Cell Lymphomas

By indication, the CAR T-cell therapy market is segmented into leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma. Wherein, hematological cancers account for 9% of all new cancer cases in the US. Lymphoma is projected to be a major market segment, occupying more than 40% of the market share. The initial success of CAR-T therapies that targeted the CD19 antigen (which is highly expressed in many B-cell lymphomas) was a huge reason they are now being utilized to treat this type of cancer. These therapies were utilized for relapsed and refractory B-cell lymphomas and had amazing results, which led to them becoming so widely adopted. Lymphomas also have a more favorable environment for CAR-T therapies than solid tumors usually do.

Blood cancers are much easier for these cells to access, and their tumor microenvironment tends to be less immunosuppressive too. On top of all that, patients who relapse after chemotherapy or stem cell transplants usually don’t respond well to those treatments the second time around. That is why there is such a high demand for the global CAR T-cell therapy market in this field; it is an alternative that works when other choices fail. This has caused clinical trials investigating CAR-T for different lymphoma subtypes to multiply rapidly as well. Kymriah, Tecartus, Yescarta, and Breyanzi are four types of CAR-T therapy that have already been approved by the FDA for specific B-cell lymphomas too — just another thing boosting their popularity and use.

Monotherapy Dominates CAR T-Cell Therapy Market, While Combination Therapies Gain Momentum

Based on the type of therapy, the CAR T-cell therapy market is further segmented into monotherapy and combination therapy. More than 80% of CARTs are autologous, with most being utilized as monotherapy. As a standalone treatment, CAR-T therapy was initially very successful. The promising results targeting CD19 in B-cell cancers prompted its development and regulatory approvals. Most of the currently FDA-approved CAR-T therapies - including Yescarta, Kymriah, and Breyanzi - were designed to be utilized as monotherapy. This reaffirms the usage of CAR-T as a lone treatment alternative. Furthermore, while investigation into combination therapies is quickening up, managing the potential complications of combining CAR-T with other treatments like checkpoint inhibitors remains at an early stage. Particularly since the focus on CAR-T for solid tumors — where combinations may be more significant — is still less developed than for blood cancers across the global market.

For instance, patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphomas usually show a significant response to commercial CAR-T monotherapies like Kymriah and Yescarta. In multiple myeloma, BCMA-targeted CAR-T therapies such as Abecma are also predominantly utilized as monotherapy after other lines of treatment have already been exhausted.

