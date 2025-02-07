Europe Digital Therapeutics Market Research Report 2025-2030: Dominated by Mindable Health, Cara Care, Kaia Health Software, HealthHero, and GAIA

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Digital Therapeutics Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The European Digital Therapeutics Market was valued at USD 1.94 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.93 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.43%. The market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing demand for personalized healthcare solutions, advancements in technology, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.







The rise in chronic disease rates across Europe is prompting a shift towards more accessible, cost-effective, and scalable treatment options like digital therapeutics. The adoption of mobile health applications and wearable devices has facilitated the widespread acceptance of digital health solutions. Regulatory support from European healthcare agencies, including the European Medicines Agency (EMA), is also driving growth by ensuring that DTx products meet safety and efficacy standards.

Germany dominated the European Digital Therapeutics Market in 2024. As Europe's largest economy and a leader in healthcare innovation, Germany is at the forefront of adopting digital health technologies, including digital therapeutics (DTx). The country's robust healthcare system, strong regulatory framework, and progressive digital health policies have made it a key player in the European market for digital therapeutics.



A major factor contributing to Germany's dominance is the introduction of the Digital Healthcare Act (DVG), which was enacted in 2019. This act has paved the way for the reimbursement of digital health solutions under the statutory health insurance system, facilitating broader access to digital therapeutics for patients. The law allows doctors to prescribe digital health applications that have received approval from the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM). This regulatory support has created a clear pathway for digital therapeutics to be integrated into the German healthcare system, providing a significant advantage over other European countries where reimbursement systems for DTx are still developing.



Germany's healthcare system is also highly advanced, with a high level of infrastructure, a broad adoption of electronic health records (EHRs), and widespread use of telemedicine, all of which are essential for the successful implementation of digital therapeutics. This infrastructure allows for seamless integration of DTx solutions into existing patient care workflows, enhancing patient engagement and improving treatment outcomes. Germany is home to a number of prominent pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, many of which are collaborating with digital health startups to develop and commercialize digital therapeutics solutions. This collaboration between tech firms and pharmaceutical giants drives innovation and accelerates the development of new, evidence-based digital treatments.

