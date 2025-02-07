PEEK Surgical Screws Market Research 2025-2030: Revenues to Grow by Over $220 Million, Led by Orthofix Medical, Medtronic, and Invibio

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PEEK Surgical Screws Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PEEK Surgical Screws Market was valued at USD 493.76 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 723.82 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.54%. The market is driven by several key factors, including the growing demand for advanced materials in orthopaedic and spinal surgeries.

The rise in spinal surgeries, trauma cases, and joint replacements, particularly among an aging global population, is fueling the market. The growing preference for minimally invasive surgical techniques is increasing the adoption of PEEK-based screws, as they offer better imaging compatibility and reduce the risk of complications. Ongoing advancements in material science and the expansion of healthcare access in emerging markets further contribute to the growth of the PEEK surgical screws market.







North America dominated the global PEEK surgical screws market, driven by several factors including advanced healthcare infrastructure, a high volume of orthopedic and spinal surgeries, and significant investments in medical research and development. The United States, in particular, is a key player in this region, with the largest market share for PEEK surgical screws. The country's well-established healthcare system, combined with a high demand for innovative medical technologies, makes it a global leader in the adoption of advanced materials like PEEK in surgical procedures.



One of the primary drivers of North America's dominance is the high prevalence of spinal disorders and orthopedic conditions, particularly among the aging population. As the elderly population continues to grow, the number of individuals requiring surgeries for conditions like degenerative spine diseases, fractures, and osteoporosis increases. These conditions often necessitate surgical interventions that involve the use of PEEK surgical screws due to the material's superior biocompatibility, strength, and radiolucency, which are essential for spinal and orthopedic procedures. PEEK screws are highly preferred in spinal fusion surgeries, where stability, durability, and minimal interference with imaging technologies are paramount, driving their widespread use in hospitals and surgical centers throughout North America.



North America's healthcare system is marked by its emphasis on patient safety, technological innovation, and minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Surgeons in the region are increasingly adopting PEEK surgical screws for their ability to reduce complications associated with traditional metal implants. The radiolucency of PEEK is a major benefit, as it allows for better monitoring of the surgical site through X-rays and CT scans, which is particularly valuable in complex spinal surgeries. The ongoing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, which demand precision and advanced materials, further fuels the demand for PEEK screws.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic and Spinal Disorders Biocompatibility and Superior Mechanical Properties Aging Population and Global Healthcare Challenges Growth in Trauma and Sports Injuries Increased Focus on Infection Prevention Expanding Healthcare Access in Emerging Markets

Market Challenges High Cost of PEEK Implants Limited Awareness and Training Among Healthcare Providers Manufacturing and Material Constraints

Market Trends Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Surgery Technological Advancements and Innovation



Key Players Profiled in the PEEK Surgical Screws Market

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Invibio Ltd.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Arthrex, Inc.

Medacta International SA

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Matrix Meditec Pvt. Ltd.

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

Icotec Medical, Inc.

Report Scope

PEEK Surgical Screws Market, By Product:

Cortical Screws

Cancellous Screws

Hybrid Screws

PEEK Surgical Screws Market, By Application:

Spinal Fixation

Joint Reconstruction

Trauma Fracture Repair

Dental Implants

Others

PEEK Surgical Screws Market, By End Use:

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

PEEK Surgical Screws Market, By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 182 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $493.76 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $723.82 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dzwim4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment