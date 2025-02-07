Perella Weinberg Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

Financial Overview - Full Year

Revenues of $878 Million, Up 35% From a Year Ago

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income of $137 Million, GAAP Pre-Tax Loss of $(68) Million

Adjusted EPS of $0.96; GAAP Diluted EPS of $(1.22)



Financial Overview - Fourth Quarter

Revenues of $226 Million, Up 6% From a Year Ago

Adjusted Pre-Tax Income of $40 Million, GAAP Pre-Tax Income of $28 Million

Adjusted EPS of $0.26; GAAP Diluted EPS of $0.30



Talent Investment

Added Five Partners and Eleven Managing Directors in 2024



Capital Management

Strong Balance Sheet with $407 Million of Cash and Short-Term Investments and No Debt

Retired Approximately 14.5 Million Shares and Share Equivalents through Purchase, Exchange and Net Settlement in 2024

Returned $282 Million in Aggregate to Equity Holders in 2024

Declared Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 Per Share

“Our record 2024 results were driven by strong momentum across our platform, with higher year-over-year revenue recorded in all service lines. Our clients place a high value on tailored, trusted advice and continue to select Perella Weinberg for their most transformative transactions. We begin 2025 with improving market conditions and remain focused on helping our clients tackle increasingly complex strategic and financial challenges,” stated Andrew Bednar, Chief Executive Officer.

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perella Weinberg Partners (the “Firm” or “PWP”) (NASDAQ:PWP) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Revenues

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, revenues were $878.0 million, an increase of 35% from $648.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter of 2024, revenues were $225.7 million, an increase of 6% from $212.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The higher revenues in both current year periods were driven by larger transactions in size and number across the business. For the full year, revenues attributable to mergers and acquisition and financing and capital solutions activity were both up period-over-period. For the fourth quarter, revenues attributable to mergers and acquisition activity were lower due to a single large fee in the prior year period.

Expenses

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Operating expenses (Dollars in Millions) Total compensation and benefits $ 784.2 $ 589.7 $ 608.9 $ 454.6 % of Revenues 89 % 67 % 94 % 70 % Non-compensation expenses $ 172.3 $ 162.4 $ 154.8 $ 144.0 % of Revenues 20 % 18 % 24 % 22 %

Twelve Months Ended

GAAP total compensation and benefits were $784.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $608.9 million for the prior year period. Current year compensation expense includes the second quarter impact of the one-time accelerated vesting of certain partnership unit awards (the “Vesting Acceleration”). Adjusted total compensation and benefits were $589.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $454.6 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in total compensation and benefits results from a larger bonus accrual on an absolute dollar basis associated with higher revenues partially offset by a lower compensation margin.

GAAP non-compensation expenses were $172.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $154.8 million for the prior year period. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $162.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, compared to $144.0 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in non-compensation expenses was largely driven by an increase in professional fees including consulting fees tied to revenue contribution, higher depreciation expense tied to office renovations and relocations, and bad debt write-offs, partially offset by lower rent and occupancy costs.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 2023 GAAP Adjusted GAAP Adjusted Operating expenses (Dollars in Millions) Total compensation and benefits $ 156.1 $ 146.0 $ 215.1 $ 162.7 % of Revenues 69 % 65 % 101 % 76 % Non-compensation expenses $ 48.2 $ 46.3 $ 41.5 $ 38.9 % of Revenues 21 % 21 % 20 % 18 %

Three Months Ended

GAAP total compensation and benefits were $156.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $215.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted total compensation and benefits were $146.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $162.7 million for the same period a year ago. The decrease in total compensation and benefits was the result of a lower compensation margin. On a GAAP basis, the decrease was also the result of business realignment costs in the fourth quarter of 2023 which did not recur in the 2024 period and a reduction in equity amortization expense related to the one-time Vesting Acceleration of partnership units.

GAAP non-compensation expenses were $48.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $41.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted non-compensation expenses were $46.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $38.9 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in non-compensation expenses was largely driven by an increase in professional fees including consulting fees tied to revenue contribution, partially offset by a decrease in legal spend, and an increase in general, administrative and other expenses.

Provision for Income Taxes

Perella Weinberg Partners currently owns 68.3% of the operating partnership (“PWP OpCo”) and is subject to U.S. federal and state corporate income tax on its allocable share of earnings. Income earned by the operating partnership is subject to certain state, local, and foreign income taxes.

For purposes of calculating adjusted if-converted net income, we have presented our results as if all partnership units had been converted to shares of Class A common stock, and as if all of our adjusted results for the period were subject to U.S. corporate income tax. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, the effective tax rate for adjusted if-converted net income was 30%. This tax rate includes a $4.0 million benefit from the vesting of restricted stock units at a share price higher than the grant price.

Balance Sheet and Capital Management

As of December 31, 2024, PWP had $407.4 million of cash and short-term investments in U.S. Treasury securities. The Firm has no outstanding indebtedness and has an undrawn revolving credit facility.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, PWP returned $281.9 million in aggregate to our equity holders through: (i) the settlement of 6,149,211 PWP OpCo units in connection with the one-time Vesting Acceleration at a price of $14.07 per unit and the net settlement of 4,128,086 share equivalents at an average price per share of $17.05; (ii) the settlement of exchanges of 3,204,979 PWP OpCo units for cash at $20.98 per unit and the repurchase of 1,000,000 shares pursuant to a contractual repurchase right at $15.00 per share; (iii) the payment of $22.5 million in distributions to limited partners; and (iv) the payment of aggregate dividends of $20.3 million to Class A common stockholders. Certain tax withholding amounts related to the above activity were accrued and unpaid as of December 31, 2024 and are expected to be paid within one year.

At December 31, 2024, there were 59.2 million shares of Class A common stock and 27.5 million partnership units outstanding.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A common stock. The dividend will be paid on March 10, 2025 to Class A common stockholders of record on February 18, 2025.

About Perella Weinberg

Perella Weinberg is a leading global independent advisory firm, providing strategic and financial advice to a broad client base, including corporations, financial sponsors, governments, and sovereign wealth funds. The Firm offers a wide range of advisory services to clients in some of the most active industry sectors and global markets. With approximately 700 employees, Perella Weinberg currently maintains offices in New York, London, Houston, San Francisco, Paris, Los Angeles, Chicago, Calgary, Denver, and Munich. The financial information of Perella Weinberg herein refers to the business operations of PWP Holdings LP and Subsidiaries.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 225,672 $ 212,678 $ 878,039 $ 648,652 Expenses Compensation and benefits 133,298 165,521 525,941 426,572 Equity-based compensation 22,766 49,600 258,296 182,375 Total compensation and benefits 156,064 215,121 784,237 608,947 Professional fees 17,092 13,094 49,262 39,640 Technology and infrastructure 8,972 8,612 35,721 34,462 Rent and occupancy 6,018 6,033 24,325 26,891 Travel and related expenses 6,041 5,396 19,823 19,030 General, administrative and other expenses 5,055 3,877 22,824 20,103 Depreciation and amortization 5,061 4,511 20,379 14,679 Total expenses 204,303 256,644 956,571 763,752 Operating income (loss) 21,369 (43,966 ) (78,532 ) (115,100 ) Non-operating income (expenses) Related party income — 162 — 932 Other income (expense) 6,418 (140 ) 10,277 1,348 Total non-operating income (expenses) 6,418 22 10,277 2,280 Income (loss) before income taxes 27,787 (43,944 ) (68,255 ) (112,820 ) Income tax expense (benefit) (4,871 ) (1,532 ) 21,089 (980 ) Net income (loss) 32,658 (42,412 ) (89,344 ) (111,840 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 11,884 (32,002 ) (24,616 ) (94,617 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Perella Weinberg Partners $ 20,774 $ (10,410 ) $ (64,728 ) $ (17,223 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common shareholders Basic $ 0.36 $ (0.23 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ 0.30 $ (0.49 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (1.33 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 58,023,204 44,884,305 53,187,995 43,273,939 Diluted 73,093,466 87,329,418 53,187,995 86,779,052





GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Total compensation and benefits—GAAP $ 156,064 $ 215,121 $ 784,237 $ 608,947 Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — (13,999 ) (143,714 ) (68,647 ) Public company transaction related incentives(2) (10,082 ) (12,702 ) (47,609 ) (48,435 ) Business realignment costs(3) — (25,768 ) (3,249 ) (37,265 ) Adjusted total compensation and benefits $ 145,982 $ 162,652 $ 589,665 $ 454,600 Non-compensation expense—GAAP $ 48,239 $ 41,523 $ 172,334 $ 154,805 TPH business combination related expenses(4) (1,645 ) (1,645 ) (6,580 ) (6,580 ) Business Combination transaction expenses(5) (286 ) (1,017 ) (3,340 ) (3,392 ) Settlement related expenses(6) — — — (809 ) Adjusted non-compensation expense(7) $ 46,308 $ 38,861 $ 162,414 $ 144,024 Operating income (loss)—GAAP $ 21,369 $ (43,966 ) $ (78,532 ) $ (115,100 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — 13,999 143,714 68,647 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 10,082 12,702 47,609 48,435 Business realignment costs(3) — 25,768 3,249 37,265 TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 6,580 6,580 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) 286 1,017 3,340 3,392 Settlement related expenses(6) — — — 809 Adjusted operating income $ 33,382 $ 11,165 $ 125,960 $ 50,028 Income (loss) before income taxes—GAAP $ 27,787 $ (43,944 ) $ (68,255 ) $ (112,820 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — 13,999 143,714 68,647 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 10,082 12,702 47,609 48,435 Business realignment costs(3) — 25,768 3,249 37,265 TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 6,580 6,580 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) 286 1,017 3,340 3,392 Settlement related expenses(6) — — — 809 Adjustments to non-operating income (expenses)(8) 38 38 264 2,763 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 39,838 $ 11,225 $ 136,501 $ 55,071 Income tax expense (benefit)—GAAP $ (4,871 ) $ (1,532 ) $ 21,089 $ (980 ) Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(9) 18,725 3,329 11,375 8,594 Adjusted income tax expense $ 13,854 $ 1,797 $ 32,464 $ 7,614 Net income (loss)—GAAP $ 32,658 $ (42,412 ) $ (89,344 ) $ (111,840 ) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo(1) — 13,999 143,714 68,647 Public company transaction related incentives(2) 10,082 12,702 47,609 48,435 Business realignment costs(3) — 25,768 3,249 37,265 TPH business combination related expenses(4) 1,645 1,645 6,580 6,580 Business Combination transaction expenses(5) 286 1,017 3,340 3,392 Settlement related expenses(6) — — — 809 Adjustments to non-operating income (expenses)(8) 38 38 264 2,763 Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments(9) (18,725 ) (3,329 ) (11,375 ) (8,594 ) Adjusted net income $ 25,984 $ 9,428 $ 104,037 $ 47,457





GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Adjusted net income $ 25,984 $ 9,428 $ 104,037 $ 47,457 Less: Adjusted income tax expense (13,854 ) (1,797 ) (32,464 ) (7,614 ) Add: If-converted income tax expense(10) 13,422 3,543 41,345 14,994 Adjusted if-converted net income $ 26,416 $ 7,682 $ 95,156 $ 40,077 Weighted-average diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding 73,093,466 87,329,418 53,187,995 86,779,052 Weighted average number of incremental shares from assumed vesting of RSUs and PSUs(11) — 4,059,875 10,941,161 2,186,189 Weighted average number of incremental shares from if-converted PWP OpCo units(12) 29,403,257 — 34,924,483 — Weighted-average adjusted diluted shares of Class A common stock outstanding 102,496,723 91,389,293 99,053,639 88,965,241 Adjusted net income per Class A share—diluted, if-converted $ 0.26 $ 0.08 $ 0.96 $ 0.45 Key metrics: (13) GAAP operating income (loss) margin 9.5 % (20.7 )% (8.9 )% (17.7 )% Adjusted operating income margin 14.8 % 5.2 % 14.3 % 7.7 % GAAP compensation ratio 69 % 101 % 89 % 94 % Adjusted compensation ratio 65 % 76 % 67 % 70 % GAAP effective tax rate (18 )% 3 % (31 )% 1 % Adjusted if-converted effective tax rate 34 % 32 % 30 % 27 %

Notes to GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results:

(1) Equity-based compensation not dilutive to investors in PWP or PWP OpCo includes the amortization of legacy awards granted to certain partners prior to the business combination that closed on June 24, 2021 (the “Business Combination”) and the amortization of awards granted by PWP Professional Partners LP (the “Professional Partners Awards”), which were subject to the Vesting Acceleration in the second quarter of 2024. The vesting of these awards did not economically dilute PWP shareholders’ interests relative to the interests of other investors in PWP OpCo. The legacy awards were fully amortized as of September 30, 2023.

(2) Public company transaction related incentives includes equity-based compensation for transaction-related restricted stock units (“RSUs”) and performance restricted stock units (“PSUs”), which are directly related to milestone events that were part of the Business Combination process and reorganization, as well as employment taxes for these RSUs, PSUs, and certain Professional Partners Awards. These expenses were outside of PWP’s normal and recurring bonus and compensation processes.

(3) During the second quarter of 2023, we began a review of the business, which resulted in headcount reductions in order to improve compensation alignment and to provide greater flexibility to advance strategic opportunities. Costs were incurred through the first quarter of 2024 and included separation and transition benefits and the accelerated amortization (net of forfeitures) of certain equity-based awards, including certain Professional Partners Awards and transaction-related RSUs and PSUs, which would have been adjusted through adjustments (1) and (2) above notwithstanding the business realignment.

(4) On November 30, 2016, we completed a business combination with Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co., LLC (TPH), an independent advisory firm focused on the energy industry. The adjustment reflects the amortization of intangible assets associated with the acquisition, and such assets will be fully amortized by November 30, 2026.

(5) Transaction costs that were expensed associated with the Business Combination, including (i) equity-based vesting for transaction-related RSUs issued to non-employees and (ii) costs incurred related to the partnership restructuring that was contemplated during the implementation of the up-C structure at the time of the Business Combination.

(6) Certain expenses incurred related to the previously reported settlement with the staff of the SEC (the “Settlement”).

(7) See reconciliation below for the components of the consolidated statements of operations included in non-compensation expense—GAAP as well as Adjusted non-compensation expense.

(8) Includes (i) the amortization of debt discounts and issuance costs for all periods presented, (ii) minimal charges related to the Vesting Acceleration for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, (iii) the $1.25 million charge related to the Settlement and a non-operating loss on investment for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023.

(9) The adjusted income tax expense represents the Company’s calculated tax expense on adjusted non-GAAP results. It excludes the impact on income taxes of certain transaction-related items and other items not reflected in our adjusted non-GAAP results. It does not represent the cash that the Company expects to pay for taxes in the current periods.

(10) The if-converted income tax expense represents the Company's calculated tax expense on adjusted non-GAAP results assuming the exchange of all PWP OpCo units for PWP Class A common stock, resulting in all of the Company’s results for the period being subject to corporate-level tax.

(11) Represents the dilutive impact under the treasury stock method of unvested RSUs and PSUs.

(12) Represents the dilutive impact assuming the vesting and conversion of all PWP OpCo units to shares of Class A common stock.

(13) Reconciliations of key metrics from GAAP to Adjusted results are a derivative of the reconciliation of their components.

GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Results (Unaudited)

(Dollars in Thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 17,092 $ (286 ) (1 ) $ 16,806 Technology and infrastructure 8,972 — 8,972 Rent and occupancy 6,018 — 6,018 Travel and related expenses 6,041 — 6,041 General, administrative and other expenses 5,055 — 5,055 Depreciation and amortization 5,061 (1,645 ) (2 ) 3,416 Non-compensation expense $ 48,239 $ (1,931 ) $ 46,308 Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 13,094 $ (1,017 ) (1 ) $ 12,077 Technology and infrastructure 8,612 — 8,612 Rent and occupancy 6,033 — 6,033 Travel and related expenses 5,396 — 5,396 General, administrative and other expenses 3,877 — 3,877 Depreciation and amortization 4,511 (1,645 ) (2 ) 2,866 Non-compensation expense $ 41,523 $ (2,662 ) $ 38,861 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 49,262 $ (3,340 ) (1 ) $ 45,922 Technology and infrastructure 35,721 — 35,721 Rent and occupancy 24,325 — 24,325 Travel and related expenses 19,823 — 19,823 General, administrative and other expenses 22,824 — 22,824 Depreciation and amortization 20,379 (6,580 ) (2 ) 13,799 Non-compensation expense $ 172,334 $ (9,920 ) $ 162,414 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 GAAP Adjustments Adjusted Professional fees $ 39,640 $ (4,201 ) (3 ) $ 35,439 Technology and infrastructure 34,462 — 34,462 Rent and occupancy 26,891 — 26,891 Travel and related expenses 19,030 — 19,030 General, administrative and other expenses 20,103 — 20,103 Depreciation and amortization 14,679 (6,580 ) (2 ) 8,099 Non-compensation expense $ 154,805 $ (10,781 ) $ 144,024

(1) Reflects an adjustment to exclude transaction costs associated with the Business Combination.

(2) Reflects an adjustment to exclude the amortization of intangible assets related to the TPH business combination.

(3) Reflects an adjustment to exclude transaction costs associated with the Business Combination and certain expenses related to the Settlement.







* Throughout this release, adjusted figures represent Non-GAAP information. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the tables at the end of this release for an explanation of the adjustments and reconciliations to the comparable GAAP numbers. GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share attributable to Class A common shareholders and Adjusted net income (loss) per Class A share—diluted, if—converted will be referred to as “GAAP Diluted EPS” and “Adjusted EPS,” respectively.