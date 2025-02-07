Electric Boats Market Shares by Segment and Company (2020-2030), Featuring Brunswick Corporation, Groupe Beneteau, Greenline Yachts, Candela Technology, Silent Yachts & More

Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the UK Have Seen Significant Growth in Electric Boating due to an Increasing Number of Electric Boat Manufacturers and Extensive Charging Infrastructure

 | Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Boats Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Electric Boats Market was valued at USD 3.80 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 7.79 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 12.77%. The rising urbanization, improved standards of living, and increased disposable income are driving the demand for recreational boating activities. Additionally, the growth in tourism, the rising trend of boat leasing, and increasing boat transportation needs are further boosting the demand for electric boats worldwide. These factors are expected to significantly contribute to the substantial growth of the electric boat market.



In accordance, the International Maritime Organization (the U.N. regulatory arm for maritime transport) has committed to slashing ships' carbon intensity by 40 percent as soon as 2030, a goal that the CLIA has likewise pledged. Stricter local regulations are also adding pressure: In Norway, greenhouse gas-emitting ships will be banned from its environmentally sensitive World Heritage fjords as of 2026, while local ports, most recently NYC, are moving to mandate that enabled cruise ships plug into shoreside power while in port.

Europe & CIS dominated the global electric boats market in 2024, driven by strong regulatory support, environmental awareness, and a growing demand for sustainable recreational activities. The European Union has implemented stringent environmental regulations, encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly technologies, including electric boats. With a high level of environmental consciousness, European consumers increasingly prefer sustainable alternatives to traditional gasoline-powered boats.

Countries like Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the UK have seen significant growth in electric boating due to an increasing number of electric boat manufacturers and extensive charging infrastructure. The region's strong maritime tradition, combined with the availability of water bodies for recreational use, further boosts the market's potential. Additionally, Europe's commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting green technologies contributes to the rise in electric boat adoption. As a result, Europe remains the leading market for electric boats, with continued innovation and investment expected to fuel further growth in the coming years.

Market Drivers

  • Environmental Concerns and Sustainability Initiatives
  • Advancements in Battery Technology
  • Government Incentives and Regulations

Key Market Challenges

  • High Initial Cost
  • Limited Range and Charging Infrastructure

Key Market Trends

  • Advancements in Battery Technology
  • Integration of Smart Technologies

Key Electric Boat Players Profiled

  • Brunswick Corporation
  • Groupe Beneteau
  • Greenline Yachts
  • Candela Technology AB
  • Silent Yachts
  • Boote Marian GmbH
  • Duffy Electric Boat Company
  • Vision Marine Technologies Inc.
  • Grove Boats SA
  • Ganz Boats GmbH

Report Scope

Electric Boats Market, By Boat Size:

  • Less than 20ft
  • 20-50ft
  • More than 50ft

Electric Boats Market, By Boat Power:

  • Less than 5kW
  • 5-30kW
  • More than 30kW

Electric Boats Market, By End Use:

  • Recreational Boats
  • Commercial Boats
  • Military & Law Enforcements Boats

Electric Boats Market, By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe & CIS
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East & Africa
  • South America

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages185
Forecast Period2024-2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024$3.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$7.79 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate12.7%
Regions CoveredGlobal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h6laei

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Electric Boats Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Boat
                            
                            
                                Boating
                            
                            
                                Cruise
                            
                            
                                Cruise Ship
                            
                            
                                Electric Boats
                            
                            
                                Maritime
                            
                            
                                Recreational Boat
                            
                            
                                Recreational Boating
                            
                            
                                Ship
                            
                            
                                Water Pollution
                            
                            
                                Yacht
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data