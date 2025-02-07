Personalized Cell Therapy Market: Growing at a CAGR of 25% From 2024-2032 | Pfizer, CARsgen Therapeutics, Mesoblast Ltd

United States, Houston, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Introspective Market Research is pleased to announce the publication of its latest report, Personalized Cell Therapy Market. This in-depth analysis shows that the Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market, valued at USD 15.1 Billion in 2023, is set for substantial growth and is projected to reach USD 114.63 Billion by 2032. This anticipated expansion reflects a strong CAGR of 25% from 2024 to 2032.

The Global Personalized Cell Therapy Market is set for substantial expansion from 2024 to 2032, The personalized cell therapy industry is rapidly growing, driven by developments in gene-editing technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 and the addition of immune cell therapies such as CAR T Cells. With increasing use in treating genetic diseases, cancer, and neurological disorders, personalized treatments are attractive more effective.

Want exclusive data insights on Personalized Cell Therapy Market Make an Inquiry now >> https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/checkout/?user=1&_sid=18433

Key Industry Insights:

Progress in Gene-Editing Methods:

The addition of gene excision technologies, especially CRISPR-Cas9, is an important factor driving the personalized cell therapy sector. This technology certifications the accurate adjustment of DNA within cells, facilitating the creation of exactly targeted and active therapies. The capacity of CRISPR-Cas9 to selectively alter genes offers considerable hope for individuals with genetic diseases and cancer, as specific gene mutations frequently serve as the underlying cause. By correcting these mutations, gene editing recovers the efficacy of tailored treatments, providing more individualized care. The collaboration between gene excision technologies and clinical immune cell therapies, such as CAR T cells, has demonstrated significant promise in enhancing cancer treatment results.

Ethical Concerns:

Ethical concerns in personalized cell therapy stem primarily from the use of stem cells and gene editing technologies. Issues such as the potential for unintended genetic mutations, long-term effects on patients, and the source of stem cells particularly the use of embryonic stem cells spark significant controversy. Additionally, gene editing raises fears about "designer babies" or irreversible genetic changes passed down through generations. These ethical debates can create public resistance, influencing regulatory frameworks and slowing down research and acceptance of these therapies in certain regions, ultimately delaying progress in the development and widespread use of personalized treatments.

"Research made simple and affordable – Trusted Research Tailored just for you – IMR Knowledge Cluster"

https://www.imrknowledgecluster.com/

Increasing Application in Neurological Conditions:

The area of personalized cell therapy shows great possible for tackling neurological disorders, as current treatments frequently fall short. Situations such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, and spinal cord damages are especially appropriate for these treatments because of the decline of particular cells, with neurons. Tailored cellular solutions provide the possibility to restore these depleted cells, improving neurological functions for patients with limited treatment choices. As clinical trials continue to investigate stem cell therapy's potential to regenerate neurons and other essential cells in the nervous system, the prospect for tailored treatments in neurology is swiftly increasing.

High Cost of Development and Manufacturing:

The exclusive nature of cell therapy treatments presents a major challenge to the increase of the global personalized cell therapy market. Intricate manufacturing processes and specialized machinery result in high costs for these therapies, with expenditures varying between US$ 300,000 and US$ 500,000 per dose, while confident advanced treatments exceed US$ 1 million. This economic strain restricts access, since numerous patients are unable to pay for these therapies.

Key Players to Watch:

Atara Biotherapeutics (USA)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (UK)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (USA)

Bluebird Bio (USA)

Cellectis (France)

CARsgen Therapeutics (China)

Celgene Corporation (USA)

Gilead Sciences (USA)

Kite Pharma (USA)

Mesoblast Ltd (Australia)

Novartis (Switzerland)

Pfizer (USA)

Roche (Switzerland)

Sangamo Therapeutics (USA)

Vericel Corporation (USA)

Others Active Player

Recent Development:

In March 14, 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb, a pharmaceutical firm, has exposed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has provided quicker approval for Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel; liso-cel), a CAR T cell therapy targeting CD19. This authorization pertains to the treatment of adult patients with reverted or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have undergone at least two preceding lines of therapy, including particular inhibitors.

In October 2023, Aurion Biotech, a clinical-stage biotechnology firm, has launched a phase 1/2 clinical trial for AURN001, an innovative cell therapy aimed at treating corneal edema resulting from corneal endothelial dysfunction. This treatment merges Y-27632, a Rho kinase inhibitor, with allogenic human corneal endothelial cells (neltependocel).

Download Sample 250 Pages of Personalized Cell Therapy Market Report@ https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/request/18433

Key Segments of Market Report –

By Cell Type

Embryonic Stem Cells

Adult Stem Cell

Induced Pluripotent Cells

Others

By Application

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Diabetes

Oncology

Others





By End User

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy





By Region:

North America, especially the U.S., leads the personalized cell therapy market due to advanced healthcare systems, substantial funding for clinical trials, and increasing FDA-approved therapies, particularly in oncology and regenerative medicine. This growth is supported by key pharmaceutical and biotech companies, along with strong academic backing. Canada also contributes significantly, expanding research efforts and fostering partnerships to strengthen the region’s influence in the biotechnology sector. The U.S. remains at the forefront of developing and marketing modified medicines, positioning North America as a global leader in the field.

If you require any specific information that is not covered currently, we will provide the same as a part of the customization >> https://introspectivemarketresearch.com/custom-research/18433

Comprehensive Offerings:

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Personalized Cell Therapy Market:

Executive Summary: Into the market research report, the executive summary highlights the most critical market findings, including key trends and actionable insights, offering clients a snapshot of the report’s core takeaways.

Into the market research report, the executive summary highlights the most critical market findings, including key trends and actionable insights, offering clients a snapshot of the report’s core takeaways. Market Landscape: This section is crafted to include a detailed analysis of Personalized Cell Therapy Market Dynamics, Growth Trends, And Regulatory Frameworks. Tools like PESTEL Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and Investment Pockets are employed to present a thorough market outlook and future growth projections.

This section is crafted to include a detailed analysis of Personalized Cell Therapy Market Dynamics, Growth Trends, And Regulatory Frameworks. Tools like PESTEL Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and Investment Pockets are employed to present a thorough market outlook and future growth projections. Personalized Cell Therapy Market Competitive Analysis: The competitive analysis examines the Key Players, Their Positioning, Strengths, And Opportunities. By mapping competition, we provide actionable intelligence for clients to strategize effectively.

The competitive analysis examines the Key Players, Their Positioning, Strengths, And Opportunities. By mapping competition, we provide actionable intelligence for clients to strategize effectively. Personalized Cell Therapy Market Segmentation Analysis: In segmentation, we break down the market into Key and Sub-Segments, focusing on their growth potential, demand patterns, and overall market contribution.

In segmentation, we break down the market into Key and Sub-Segments, focusing on their growth potential, demand patterns, and overall market contribution. Regional Analysis: Through in-depth global, regional, and country-level insights, we analyse key growth drivers and challenges specific to each geography.

Through in-depth global, regional, and country-level insights, we analyse key growth drivers and challenges specific to each geography. Personalized Cell Therapy Market Analyst Viewpoint and Conclusion: The concluding section consolidates the findings, offering strategic recommendations and emphasizing practical, client-centric strategies to navigate market complexities.

The concluding section consolidates the findings, offering strategic recommendations and emphasizing practical, client-centric strategies to navigate market complexities. Thematic Research Methodology: Leveraging primary and secondary research, we ensure data authenticity and reliability. Our reports follow the MORE Principle:





Leveraging primary and secondary research, we ensure data authenticity and reliability. Our reports follow the MORE Principle: Magnifying Insights: Delivering accurate and detailed research findings.



Delivering accurate and detailed research findings. Optimizing Strategies: Customizing strategies for client needs.

Customizing strategies for client needs. Refining Solutions: Continuously enhancing research processes.

Continuously enhancing research processes. Elevating Client Impact: Creating measurable value for client success.

About Us:

Introspective Market Research (IMR) is a global market research firm specializing in big data and advanced analytics to provide actionable market insights. Our experts help clients forecast trends, assess demand, analyze competition, and evaluate macroeconomic factors. With a client-centric approach, IMR offers tailored research and subscription reports designed to meet individual needs. We deliver reliable, data-driven solutions that empower businesses to make informed decisions, spot opportunities, and maintain a competitive edge. By upholding strong work ethics and providing dedicated support, IMR helps clients achieve their business goals with confidence.

Contact Us:

Canada Office

Introspective Market Research Private Limited, 138 Downes Street Unit 6203- M5E 0E4, Toronto, Canada.

APAC Office

Introspective Market Research Private Limited, Office No. 401, Saudamini Commercial Complex, Kothrud, Pune, India 411038

Ph no: +91-81800-96367 / +91-7410103736

Email: sales@introspectivemarketresearch.com