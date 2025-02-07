Opportunities in the Omeprazole Market, 2025-2030: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Sandoz, and Perrigo Company Lead the Competition

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omeprazole Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2035F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Omeprazole market was sized at 21.56 thousand tonnes in 2024 and is expected to reach 38.65 thousand tonnes by 2035 with a CAGR of 5.55% during the forecast period. The market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), peptic ulcers, and other acid-related gastrointestinal disorders.





The market is expanding due to the rising global burden of digestive health issues, driven by factors such as unhealthy dietary habits, increased consumption of fast food, and a growing aging population susceptible to gastrointestinal disorders. Additionally, the widespread availability of omeprazole in over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription formulations has contributed to its increased adoption among consumers seeking effective and affordable treatment options.



North America and Europe hold a significant share of the market, owing to a high prevalence of GERD and strong healthcare infrastructure supporting the use of PPIs. Meanwhile, emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, including China and India, are witnessing rapid growth due to rising healthcare awareness, an expanding middle-class population, and increased healthcare spending. The market is characterized by the presence of several key pharmaceutical players engaged in product innovation, generic competition, and strategic partnerships to expand their market reach.



However, the market faces challenges such as the potential side effects of long-term omeprazole use, including kidney disease and nutrient malabsorption, which have raised concerns among healthcare providers and regulatory bodies. The increasing trend toward self-medication and e-commerce platforms further fuels market growth, providing consumers with easy access to omeprazole products. Additionally, ongoing research and development efforts aimed at enhancing formulation efficiency and minimizing side effects are expected to shape the future of the Global Omeprazole Market.

Overall, the market is poised for steady growth, supported by rising healthcare needs and expanding global access to affordable gastrointestinal treatments.

Key Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders

Increasing Self-medication and OTC Adoption

Aging Population

Key Market Challenges

Regulatory and Compliance Challenges

Price Pressure from Generic Competition

Growing Consumer Awareness of Side Effects

Key Market Trends

Technological Advancements in Drug Delivery

Expanding Access to Healthcare in Emerging Markets

Regional Insights

North America emerged as the most dominant region in the global Omeprazole market in 2024. This dominance is primarily driven by the high prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders such as Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), gastric ulcers, and duodenal ulcers, which are commonly treated with omeprazole. The widespread use of proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) like omeprazole in both prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) forms contributes significantly to the market share in North America, particularly in the United States.



In addition to the high demand for omeprazole, the North American market benefits from well-established healthcare infrastructure, extensive healthcare access, and high consumer awareness about available treatments for digestive issues. The availability of omeprazole in OTC formats allows for easy consumer access, further boosting its consumption across a broad demographic. The prevalence of obesity and other lifestyle factors that contribute to GERD also enhances the market growth for omeprazole in this region.



Furthermore, North America is home to several pharmaceutical giants involved in the production and distribution of omeprazole, which helps strengthen the market position of the region. The region's advanced regulatory framework, along with continuous research and development, ensures the availability of high-quality, effective medications.



Key Omeprazole Market Players Profiled

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc.

Sandoz AG

Perrigo Company PLC

AstraZeneca PLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Apotex, Inc.

Watson Co. Ltd.

Santarus Inc.

Report Scope



Omeprazole Market, By End Use Application:

Duodenal Ulcer

Gastric Ulcer

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease

Erosive Esophagitis

Others

Omeprazole Market, By Sales Channel:

Direct Sale

Indirect Sale

Omeprazole Market, By Region:

North America United States Canada Mexico

Europe France United Kingdom Italy Germany Spain

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2024-2035 Estimated Market Value in 2024 21.56 Thousand Tonnes Forecasted Market Value by 2035 38.65 Thousand Tonnes Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1tbur1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment