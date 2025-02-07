Orthodontic Consumables Market Report 2025: Revenues to Cross $4 Billion by 2030, Led by Dentsply Sirona, DB Orthodontics, Align Technology, Orthomerica Products, and Henry Schein

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthodontic Consumables Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Orthodontic Consumables Market was valued at USD 2.86 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 4.03 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.86%. The global orthodontic consumables market is being driven by several key factors, including increasing awareness about oral health, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, and advancements in orthodontic technologies. The growing focus on aesthetics, especially among younger populations, has significantly boosted the demand for braces, aligners, and retainers.







Technological innovations such as 3D imaging, digital impressions, and clear aligner systems have improved treatment accuracy and comfort, making orthodontic solutions more appealing to patients. The rise in disposable income, particularly in emerging markets, has also contributed to market growth, as more individuals can now afford orthodontic treatments. The expanding availability of orthodontic services and the increasing prevalence of malocclusion are further propelling the market's expansion.

North America is currently the dominant region in the global orthodontic consumables market, largely due to several key factors such as high demand for orthodontic treatments, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and a growing focus on aesthetic dentistry. The United States, in particular, is one of the largest markets for orthodontic consumables, driven by a well-established dental care industry and a high level of awareness among consumers about the importance of both oral health and appearance. The demand for orthodontic treatments in North America has increased significantly in recent years, as more individuals, both adults and children, seek orthodontic solutions for cosmetic and functional purposes. This trend is amplified by the rising popularity of orthodontic devices such as clear aligners, braces, and retainers, which are commonly used to address issues such as misaligned teeth, overcrowding, and bite problems.



One of the primary drivers of the market's dominance in North America is the high disposable income of consumers. With the growing trend of cosmetic dentistry, more people are willing to invest in orthodontic treatments to enhance their smiles, leading to a greater demand for orthodontic consumables like brackets, archwires, and aligners. The high income levels in North America enable a larger portion of the population to afford elective dental procedures, including orthodontic care, making it a lucrative market for companies that produce orthodontic consumables. Private dental insurance in the region often covers orthodontic treatments, further improving accessibility for many patients.



North America is home to cutting-edge orthodontic technology, which contributes to the dominance of the region in the global market. Innovations in digital orthodontics, such as 3D imaging, digital impressions, and computer-aided design (CAD), have revolutionized orthodontic treatment, offering greater precision and customization for patients. North American dental clinics are quick to adopt these technologies, providing patients with state-of-the-art solutions that enhance treatment outcomes and patient satisfaction. These technological advancements have created a higher demand for advanced orthodontic consumables that cater to these new systems, including customized brackets, clear aligners, and high-performance archwires. As a result, the growing reliance on digital orthodontic solutions contributes significantly to the region's strong market position.

