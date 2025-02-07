Aerosol Cans Industry Eyes $26.78 Billion Opportunity by 2030, Led by Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, and Sonoco Products Company

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aerosol Cans Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Aerosol Cans Market was valued at USD 19.84 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 26.78 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.97%. The increasing consumption of personal care and household products is a key driver propelling the growth of the Aerosol Cans Market. Personal care items, such as deodorants, hairsprays, air fresheners, and shaving foams, have become essential components of daily life, particularly in emerging economies with growing middle-class populations.

Aerosol cans are the preferred packaging solution due to their convenience, ease of use, and ability to provide controlled and even dispensing. Consumers' growing awareness of hygiene and grooming is pushing the demand for personal care products packaged in aerosol cans.

North America held the largest market share in 2024. The Aerosol Cans Market in North America is experiencing significant growth, driven by various factors that are propelling its demand across diverse industries. One of the primary drivers is the increasing use of aerosol cans in consumer goods such as personal care products, household cleaning items, and automotive chemicals. The rising awareness of hygiene and personal grooming, along with changing lifestyles, is pushing the demand for products like deodorants, hair sprays, air fresheners, and disinfectants, all of which are packaged in aerosol cans.



Additionally, the growing trend toward convenience and ease of use among consumers has favored the continued adoption of aerosol-based packaging. In the household sector, aerosol cans offer a practical solution for products requiring precise dispensing, such as cleaning agents and air fresheners, making them a preferred choice in North American homes. Another significant driver is the flourishing automotive industry in the region, where aerosol cans are widely used for automotive paints, lubricants, and other maintenance products. The increased focus on vehicle maintenance, both in consumer and commercial segments, is contributing to a higher demand for aerosol-based products.



Furthermore, the expansion of the food and beverage industry in North America, with aerosol cans being used for products like whipped cream and cooking sprays, has added another layer of growth to the market. The rising popularity of eco-friendly and sustainable products is also fueling market growth, as manufacturers focus on developing more environmentally conscious aerosol cans. North American consumers are increasingly opting for products that are recyclable, reducing their carbon footprint, which is leading to innovations in the production of cans with less environmental impact.



In line with this, regulatory pressures and sustainability initiatives have prompted manufacturers to shift towards the use of alternative propellants, such as hydrofluoroolefins (HFOs) and compressed air, as a replacement for traditional harmful propellants. These changes are contributing to the market's growth by aligning with the region's environmental goals. Additionally, technological advancements in the aerosol can production process, including improved manufacturing techniques, enhanced durability, and cost-effective solutions, have made aerosol cans more accessible and versatile for a wide range of applications.

As the demand for packaging solutions that deliver convenience, safety, and eco-friendliness continues to rise, the North American aerosol can market is expected to thrive. Moreover, the strong presence of key players and manufacturers in the region, coupled with strategic partnerships and investments, further supports the market's expansion. As industries across North America continue to adopt aerosol-based products for both practical and innovative uses, the aerosol cans market is poised for sustained growth, driven by consumer demand, sustainability trends, and technological innovations.

