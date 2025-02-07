Access Control Market Dynamics & Company Insights, 2023-2025 Featuring ASSA ABLOY, Dormakaba Group, Johnson Controls, Allegion, Honeywell Int'l, Proxy, Nexkey & More

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Access Control - Market Dynamics & Company Insights, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The access control market is expanding rapidly, driven by advancements in IoT, cloud-based applications, and the heightened emphasis on security in both residential and commercial sectors. With a projected CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2029, key players are poised to leverage technological advancements in IoT, biometric systems, and smart infrastructure to capture market share. However, the industry faces various challenges, including high installation costs and security breaches.

The access control market is set to witness significant traction across commercial enterprises, residential areas, and government, and healthcare facilities. Asia-Pacific leads the market owing to rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, and key players are progressively focusing on expanding their regional footprint.

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Drivers: Growing Awareness About Home Security: increased consumer awareness and demand for robust home security systems are the main factors driving the access control market. With the proliferation of smart home devices, there is a growing adoption of IoT-enabled security systems that allow remote monitoring and management.

Restraints: High Installation and Maintenance Costs: The high cost associated with the installation and ongoing maintenance of advanced access control systems remains a significant barrier to market growth, particularly within budget-constrained sectors.

Opportunities: Rapid Urbanization and Smart City Initiatives: Emerging economies are witnessing accelerated urban development, necessitating advanced security solutions, while the rollout of smart city projects provides vast opportunities for integrating state-of-the-art access control technologies.

Challenges: Security and Privacy Concerns: Ongoing challenges related to data breaches and unauthorized access are raising concerns over the security and integrity of access control systems.



Competitive Landscape

The access control market is characterized by intense competition among several multinational corporations and growing startups, each fostering innovation to meet evolving client demands.

Key Companies

ASSA ABLOY: Assa Abloy focuses on innovation and strategic partnerships to enhance its market presence and is recognized for its vast range of security solutions.

Johnson Controls: Johnson Controls has a significant presence across diverse geographical regions and offers a comprehensive suite of access control solutions.

Honeywell Internation, Inc.: Honeywell leverages IoT technologies to offer integrated access control and security management systems.

Startups and Emerging Companies

Startups such as Proxy Inc. and Nexkey are becoming dynamic players by focusing on mobile-based access solutions and flexible security models.

Evaluation Matrix

The competitive landscape of the access control market can be assessed using two principal matrices:

For Key Players Key players are evaluated based on their strategic impact and market position, segmenting them into categories like Stars, Emerging Leaders, and Pervasive Players.

For Startups/SMEs Startups and smaller enterprises are gauged on their agility, innovation, and potential for scalability, with categories such as Emerging, Progressive, Responsive, and Dynamic Companies.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Dynamics

2.2.1 Drivers

2.2.1.1 Growing Awareness About Home Security

2.2.1.2 Rising Number of Smart Infrastructure and Smart City Projects

2.2.1.3 Ongoing Technological Advancements and Increasing Deployment of Wireless Security Systems

2.2.1.4 Increasing Adoption of IoT-based Security Systems with Cloud Computing Platforms

2.2.2 Restraints

2.2.2.1 High Installation, Maintenance, and Ownership Costs of Access Control Systems

2.2.2.2 Complexity in System Integration

2.2.2.3 Security and Privacy Concerns Related to Unauthorized Access and Data Breaches in Access Control Environments

2.2.3 Opportunities

2.2.3.1 Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Countries

2.2.3.2 Adoption of ACaaS as Cost-Effective and Flexible Solution

2.2.3.3 Growing Implementation of Mobile-based Access Control

2.2.4 Challenges

2.2.4.1 Low Awareness Among Users About Availability and Benefits of Advanced Security Solutions

2.2.4.2 Availability of Free Access Control Services

2.3 Value Chain Analysis

2.4 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Businesses of Market Players and Raw Material Suppliers

2.4.1 Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Market Players

2.5 Ecosystem/Market Map

2.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.7 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

2.7.1 Buying Criteria

2.8 Case Study Analysis

2.8.1 Symmetry Enabled City of Hobbs to Tap into Video Security Systems in Schools

2.8.2 Monroe County Used Maxpro Cloud to Benefit Its Community Without Compromising Safety

2.8.3 Business Owner Controls Two Floors, Staff of 80, and Multiple Vendors Via Cloud-based Security Solution

2.9 Technology Analysis

2.9.1 Key Technologies

2.9.1.1 Thermal Imaging Cameras (Thermal Camera-based Access Control)

2.9.1.2 Facial Recognition Camera Technology (Face Recognition Cameras)

2.9.1.3 Video Analytics Cameras

2.9.1.4 Cloud-based Cameras in Access Control Systems

2.9.1.5 Cameras in Logical Access Control

2.9.1.6 Integration of Internet of Things

2.9.1.7 Contactless Biometrics

2.9.2 Adjacent Technologies

2.9.2.1 Comprehensive and Proactive Security Systems

2.10 Trade Analysis

2.10.1 Import Scenario

2.10.2 Export Scenario

2.10.3 Tariff Analysis

2.11 Patent Analysis

2.12 Regulatory Standards

2.12.1 Government Regulations

2.12.1.1 Canada

2.12.1.2 Europe

2.12.1.3 India

2.12.2 Standards

2.12.2.1 ASTM D8217-20 - Standard Guide for Access Control System

2.12.2.2 RTCA DO-230 - Standards for Airport Security Access Control Systems

2.12.2.3 DS/EN IEC 60839-11-5 - Alarm and Electronic Security Systems

2.13 Key Conferences & Events, 2024-2025

2.14 Pricing Analysis

2.14.1 Average Selling Price of Access Control as a Service, by Key Player

2.14.2 Average Selling Price Trend of Card-based Readers



3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Overview

3.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

3.3 Market Share Analysis, 2023

3.4 Revenue Analysis of Top Players in Access Control Market

3.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players

3.5.1 Stars

3.5.2 Emerging Leaders

3.5.3 Pervasive Players

3.5.4 Participants

3.5.5 Company Footprint

3.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs

3.6.1 Progressive Companies

3.6.2 Responsive Companies

3.6.3 Dynamic Companies

3.6.4 Starting Blocks

3.7 Competitive Scenario

3.7.1 Product Launches

3.7.2 Deals



4 Company Profiles

4.1 Key Companies

4.1.1 Assa Abloy

4.1.1.1 Business Overview

4.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

4.1.1.3 Recent Developments

4.1.1.4 Analyst's View

4.1.1.4.1 Right to Win

4.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

4.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses & Competitive Threats

4.1.2 Dormakaba Group

4.1.3 Johnson Controls

4.1.4 Allegion PLC

4.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.

4.1.6 Identiv, Inc.

4.1.7 Nedap N.V.

4.1.8 Suprema Inc.

4.1.9 Bosch Security Systems GmbH

4.1.10 Thales

4.2 Other Key Players

4.2.1 AMAG Technology

4.2.2 Axis Communications AB

4.2.3 Gunnebo Safe Storage AB

4.2.4 Nec Corporation

4.2.5 Gallagher Group Limited

4.2.6 Brivo Systems, LLC

4.2.7 Salto Systems, S.L.

4.2.8 Idemia

4.2.9 Vanderbilt Industries

4.2.10 Cansec Systems Ltd.

4.2.11 Securitas Technology

4.2.12 Datawatch Systems

4.2.13 Telcred

4.2.14 Forcefield Security

4.2.15 Kisi Inc.

