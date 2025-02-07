Agricultural Microbials Market Dynamics, Case Studies, and Competitive Insights 2025-2030: Adoption of AI is Transforming the Industry

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agricultural Microbials Market by Function (Soil Amendment and Crop Protection), Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables), Type (Bacteria, Fungi, Virus, Protozoa), Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for agricultural microbials is estimated to be valued at USD 9.45 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 18.75 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the agricultural microbials market by enhancing product development, precision application, and decision-making processes. AI-driven tools and machine learning algorithms are being utilized to analyze vast datasets, such as soil health, climate patterns, and crop conditions, to identify optimal microbial formulations tailored to specific environments. These technologies also support precision agriculture by enabling the targeted application of microbial solutions, reducing waste and maximizing efficiency.

Disruption in the Agricultural Microbials Market: The agricultural microbials market is undergoing significant disruption driven by advancements in innovation and technology. Emerging trends include the integration of AI and machine learning for precision microbial formulations, CRISPR-based genetic engineering to enhance microbial effectiveness, and the development of next-generation delivery systems like encapsulation and controlled-release technologies. Some of the key disruptions in the agricultural microbials market include:- AI and Machine Learning Integration: Advanced data analytics and AI technologies are being used to create precision microbial formulations tailored to specific crops, soil types, and environmental conditions, improving efficacy and reducing waste.

CRISPR and Genetic Engineering: Cutting-edge genetic editing tools like CRISPR are being employed to enhance microbial strains, boosting their resilience and effectiveness against pests, diseases, and environmental stressors.

Innovative Delivery Systems: The development of encapsulation and controlled-release technologies ensures the stability and gradual activation of microbial products, improving their shelf life and field performance.

Segmental Market Trends

The fruits & vegetables segment holds the highest market share by crop type in the agricultural microbials market.

The seed treatment segment is projected grow at the highest rate by application during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold a significant share in the agricultural microbials market.

Research Coverage



This research report categorizes the agricultural microbials market by type (fungi, bacteria, protozoa, and virus), function (soil amendment, crop protection), application (foliar spray, seed treatment, soil treatment), formulation (liquid, dry), crop type (cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Rest of the World). The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of agricultural microbials market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, services, key strategies, contracts, partnerships, agreements, new service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the agricultural microbials market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the agricultural microbials market ecosystem is covered in this report. Furthermore, industry-specific trends such as technology analysis, ecosystem and market mapping, patent, regulatory landscape, among others, are also covered in the study.

Prominent companies in the market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), UPL (India), Corteva (US), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), BIONEMA (US), Koppert (Netherlands), Certis USA L.L.C. (US), Bioceres Crop Solutions (Argentina), Novonesis Group (Denmark), BioFirst Group (Belgium), and Lallemand Inc. (Canada).



Other players include IPL Biologicals (India), Rovensa Next (Spain), Vestaron Corporation (US), AgriLife (India), Aphea.Bio (Belgium), Andermatt Group AG (Switzerland), Genica (Brazil), SEIPASA, S.A. (Spain), BioConsortia (US), and Nordic Microbes A/SV (Denmark).

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 378 Forecast Period 2025-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.45 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $18.75 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.7% Regions Covered Global

Market Dynamics

Drivers Pest Proliferation - Result of Rapid Climate Change Low Development Cost of Microbials as Compared to Chemical Pesticides Target Specificity of Microbial Crop Protectants Growth of Organic Farmland Globally

Restraints Shorter Shelf Life and Complex Storage Requirements of Microbial Products Environmental and Technological Limitations of Agricultural Microbial Products Low Awareness Among Farmers Pertaining to Biofertilizers and High Labor Costs

Opportunities Shift Toward Regenerative Agriculture and Sustainable Practices Initiatives by Governments for Growing Concerns About Environmental Impact of Traditional Chemical Pesticides

Challenges Unorganized Market and Easy Availability of Cheaper Chemical Fertilizers That Function as Substitutes Regulatory Barriers



Case Study Analysis

Humic Factory - Revitalizing Green Valley Farm's Productivity

Indigo Agriculture - Enhancing Crop Yields with Microbial Seed Treatments

Investment and Funding Scenario

Impact of AI/Gen AI on Agricultural Microbials Market

Additional Insights Covered

Industry Trends

Value Chain Analysis

Trade Analysis

Technology Analysis

Pricing Analysis

Ecosystem Analysis

Trends/Disruptions Impacting Buyers in Agricultural Microbials Market

Patent Analysis

Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

Regulatory Landscape

Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria

Major Companies Profiled in the Agricultural Microbials Market

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Corteva

Syngenta Group

FMC Corporation

UPL

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nufarm

Novonesis Group

Bioceres Crop Solutions

Koppert

Certis USA L.L.C.

Bionema

Biofirst Group

Lallemand Inc

IPLBiologicals

Rovensa Next

Seipasa, SA

Vestaron Corporation

Agrilife

Andermatt Group AG

Bioconsortia

Aphea.bio

Genica

Nordic Microbes A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p5b7vh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment