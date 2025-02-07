Military Vehicle Electrification Market Report 2025, Featuring Analysis of Key Players - BAE Systems, Arquus, Leonardo, Textron, General Motors Company & More

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Vehicle Electrification Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The military vehicle electrification market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $6.82 billion in 2024 to $8.05 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to fuel efficiency, environmental regulations, energy security, logistical simplification, enhanced armor and mobility.



The military vehicle electrification market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $14.27 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to interoperability, adaptive charging infrastructure, export opportunities, hydrogen fuel cells, renewable energy integration. Major trends in the forecast period include hybrid and electric platforms, next-generation batteries, modular and adaptable systems, artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomous features, urban warfare adaptability.



The increasing fuel efficiency is anticipated to drive the growth of the military vehicle electrification market in the future. The expected rise in fuel prices is set to propel the growth of the military vehicle electrification market. A key trend gaining traction in the military vehicle electrification market is product innovation.



Major companies in the military vehicle electrification market are concentrating on technological advancements, such as infantry fighting vehicles, to deliver both armored protection and improved mobility. For example, in February 2024, ST Engineering, a Singapore-based technology, defense, and engineering firm, introduced the Hybrid-Electric 35-ton Armored Fighting Vehicle. This hybrid-electric drive kit, which can also be integrated into other platforms, provides additional power for digital capabilities like enhanced situational awareness and supports an open architecture for AI-driven software integrations. The vehicle features an AI-powered surveillance optical radar that uses machine learning to detect and map target locations and distances, while manned-unmanned teaming facilitates efficient mission planning and execution.



North America was the largest region in the military vehicle electrification market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in military vehicle electrification market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the military vehicle electrification market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

1) By Technology: Hybrid; Fully Electric

2) By Operation: Manned; Autonomous/Semi-Autonomous

3) By Platform: Combat Vehicles; Support Vehicles; Unmanned Armored Vehicles

4) By System: Power Generation; Cooling Systems; Energy Storage; Traction Drive Systems; Power Conversion



1) By Hybrid: Series Hybrid Systems; Parallel Hybrid Systems; Plug-in Hybrid Systems

2) By Fully Electric: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs); Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)



