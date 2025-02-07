Foremost Clean Energy Announces Commencement of Trading of its Spin-Out, Rio Grande Resources

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (“Foremost” or the “Company”), a rapidly growing North American American uranium and lithium exploration company is pleased to announce that its spinout transaction of Rio Grande Resources (“Rio” or “Rio Grande”) received the final approval to list its common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). Rio Grande’s common shares are expected to commence trading at market open on Friday, February 7, 2025, under the trading symbol “RGR”.

Jason Barnard, President and CEO of Foremost Clean Energy, comments: “Today marks an exciting new chapter for our valued shareholders as Rio Grande begins trading on the CSE under the symbol 'RGR'. This listing is a significant milestone, providing a dedicated and focused team with the resources to develop its exceptional gold and silver assets in New Mexico. The high-grade gold and silver samples, including assays of 41.5 g/t gold and 4,610 g/t silver, are testament to the incredible resources that Rio holds. With the recent surge in gold and silver prices, companies like Rio Grande Resources are well-positioned, as investors increasingly turn to precious metals as a safe haven and a hedge against inflation. This is driving up demand and further confirms the underlying strength of the precious metals market. Our Company and the team at Foremost wish Rio Grande much success as it launches during an exciting time in a positive precious metals market.”

About the Winston Group of Gold and Silver Properties

Rio Grande Resources controls a 100% interest in the Winston Group of Properties, consisting of one-hundred-forty-seven (147) unpatented lode mining claims and two (2) patented mining claims in Sierra County and Catron County, New Mexico. The Properties cover 1,229 hectares (3,037 acres) in the Black Range/Chloride Mining District of central New Mexico and are comprised of three historic past producing gold and silver mines: Ivanhoe, Emporia and Little Granite.



Figure 1. Winston Project (yellow ellipse) regional location map, showing the north end of Chloride District. Porphyry Copper Deposit (PCD) in blue circles; Base-Metal CRD Districts in purple rectangles; Epithermal Precious Metals in red rectangles

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83dee9bd-b5b6-498b-bfff-8ed678073596

Table 1 shows the descriptions and Gold/Silver values for Ore Characterization Samples collected by the QP. Exceptional results from property-wide confirmatory sampling completed in 2021 included many high-grade samples including 41.5 g/t Gold and 4,610 g/t Silver on newly staked claims. Additional samples from these three mines returned peak values of 66.5 g/t gold and 2,940 g/t silver from Little Granite, 26.8 g/t gold and 1,670 g/t silver from Ivanhoe, and 46.1 g/t gold and 517 g/t silver from Emporia.

Table 1. Ore Characterization samples collected from historic mine dumps, none omitted

Sample# Comment Mine G/T



GOLD G/T



SILVER 1670958 Sugary white quartz w patches of black sulphides Emporia 46.10 366.0 1670959 amethyst vein and breccia w minor oxides Emporia 0.02 1.0 1670960 banded vein w some red zones and minor ginguro Emporia 44.90 517.0 1670957 banded comb quartz w calcite, oxides, dark gray zones Ivanhoe 0.38 563.0 1670976 sugary quartz/adularia/calcite banded vein w black sulphide bands, up to 20% locally Ivanhoe 4.82 1,670.0 1670977 layered comb amethyst w oxides and replacement textures Ivanhoe 0.02 3.8 1670978 massive dark gray quartz w red oxide zone, some copper oxide Ivanhoe 2.91 628.0 1670979 calcite breccia w chalcopyrite, included banded vein clast Ivanhoe 0.47 383.0 1670980 layered chalcedony w black sulphide, Ivanhoe 26.80 940.0 1670981 qtz/adularia vein w green mustard oxide Ivanhoe 1.30 849.0 1670962 comb amethyst/sugary quartz w red- L Granite 3.33 218.0 1670963 coarse comb quartz w calcite and bright green crystalline oxide L Granite 7.97 189.0 1670964 dark grey mucky quartz vein phase, red-orange oxides with trace copperoxide L Granite 6.43 525.0 1670990 comb quartz with red and black sulphide layers, rare variety on this dump L Granite 0.41 690.0 1670992 Quartz with red-oxide fluff L Granite 0.10 7.6 1670993 Qtz/adularia vein phase w minor orange oxides L Granite 2.15 163.0 1670994 white banded coarse comb vein, dump background L Granite 7.00 337.0 1670995 select high grade vein grab at LG haul tower L Granite 66.50 2,940.0



Current and Future Exploration Plans

Rio Grande expects it will initiate a modern exploration program at its New Mexico properties, focusing on the previously high-grade sampled areas on the Winston Property. The program will employ advanced geophysical techniques, including high-resolution LiDAR and satellite imagery to build a detailed 3D digital model for accurate drill targeting. The exploration will involve geological mapping, sampling, and structural analysis, including a project wide ground magnetics to delineate mineralization. The initial phase will concentrate on field work in 2025, and data will be compiled to identify mineralized zones and de-risk future drill targets.

Following the initial exploration program, Rio Grande anticipates 3,000-foot diamond drilling program. This program aims to test depth and strike extensions of known mineralization, with the results guiding future exploration and drilling.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Feinstein, PhD, CPG, who is a Qualified Person as identified by Canadian National Instrument 43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Foremost

Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) (WKN: A3DCC8) is an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company with an option to earn up to a 70% interest in 10 prospective uranium properties (with the exception of the Hatchet Lake, where Foremost is able to earn up to 51%) spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan. As the demand for carbon-free energy continues to accelerate, domestically mined uranium and lithium are poised for dynamic growth, playing an important role in the clean energy mix of the future. Foremost’s uranium projects are at different stages of exploration, from grassroots to those with significant historical exploration and drill-ready targets. The Company’s mission is to make significant discoveries, alongside and in collaboration with Denison (TSX:DML, NYSE American: DNN), through systematic and disciplined exploration programs.

Foremost also has a portfolio of lithium projects at varying stages of development, which are located across 55,000+ acres in Manitoba and Quebec. For further information please visit the company’s website at www.foremostcleanenergy.com.

