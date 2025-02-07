Arq Schedules Q4 & FY 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Upcoming Investor Events

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQ) (the "Company" or "Arq"), a producer of activated carbon and other environmentally efficient carbon products for use in purification and sustainable materials, today announced the schedule and conference call details for its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 earnings results, as well as expected participation in upcoming investor conferences.

Q4 & FY 2024 Earnings Conference Call

The Company expects to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results and file its annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2024 after market close on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. A conference call to discuss the Company's financial performance will be held on Thursday, March 6, 2025, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call webcast information will be available via the Investor Resources section of Arq's website at www.arq.com. Interested parties may participate in the conference call by registering at https://www.webcast-eqs.com/arq20250306. Alternatively, the live conference call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-0890 or (201) 389-0918 and referencing Arq.

A supplemental investor presentation will be available on the Company's Investor Resources section of the website prior to the start of the conference call.

A replay of the event will be made available shortly after the event and accessible via the same webcast link referenced above. Alternatively, the replay may be accessed by dialing (877) 660-6853 or (201) 612-7415 and entering Access ID 13751420. The dial-in replay will expire after March 13, 2025.

Upcoming Investor Conferences

Additionally, Arq announced today that Company management expects to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Canaccord Genuity Sustainability Virtual Summit

Date: February 26, 2025

Location: Virtual

37th Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 16-18, 2025

Location: Dana Point, CA

Gabelli Funds' 16th Annual Specialty Chemicals Symposium

Date: March 20, 2025

Location: New York, NY / Virtual (Arq to attend virtually)

About Arq

Arq (NASDAQ: ARQ) is a diversified, environmental technology company with products that enable a cleaner and safer planet while actively reducing our environmental impact. As the only vertically integrated producer of activated carbon products in North America, we deliver a reliable domestic supply of innovative, hard-to-source, high-demand products. We apply our extensive expertise to develop groundbreaking solutions to remove harmful chemicals and pollutants from water, land and air. Learn more at: www.arq.com.

