Empire Communities Strengthens Presence in Charlotte with the Acquisition of SouthCraft Home Builders

Vaughan, Ontario, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Empire Communities, one of North America’s largest privately-held homebuilders, has acquired Charlotte-based SouthCraft Home Builders (“SouthCraft”), expanding its presence in the region and strengthening its ability to serve a broader range of homebuyers. SouthCraft will continue to focus on value-driven homebuyers while maintaining its current operations and leadership team.

Empire’s acquisition of SouthCraft aligns with the company’s commitment to creating homes and communities that support homeowners at every stage. With a strong reputation for building attainable, quality homes, SouthCraft enhances Empire’s offerings in the Charlotte market, complementing its existing portfolio and reinforcing its dedication to delivering thoughtfully designed homes in thriving communities.

“This acquisition allows us to continue on our path of building scale in the markets we operate in,” says Wendy Hudson, Chief Operating Officer, Empire Communities, US. “We are excited to welcome SouthCraft to the Empire family, strengthening our ability to serve a diverse range of homebuyers and expanding our presence in the Southeast.”

As Empire continues its expansion across North America, the integration of SouthCraft reflects the company’s long-term strategy to invest in markets that offer strong demand and growth potential. With over 36,000 homes built and a legacy of more than 30 years, Empire remains focused on designing and delivering homes that support families today and into the future.

About Empire Communities

Empire Communities is a fully vertically-integrated homebuilder involved in all aspects of the homebuilding and sales process. Celebrating over 30 years as one of North America’s largest privately held homebuilders, Empire builds and develops in over 100 intown and suburban communities across Toronto, Southwestern Ontario, Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Colorado, targeting primarily entry-level and move-up buyers with attainable product offerings. Since its inception in 1993, Empire has built over 36,000 new homes and condos, representing $15.5B in housing sales. Empire currently has a strategic land position representing more than 27,000 potential future homesites in the planning, development, and/or construction phase.

For more information about Empire Communities, visit empirecommunities.com.

About SouthCraft Home Builders

SouthCraft Home Builders offers quality craftsmanship, well-appointed designer elements, and all of the features homebuyers expect at an affordable price. SouthCraft has been awarded by 2-10 Home Buyers Warranty for building high-quality homes and providing unmatched customer service and high customer satisfaction.

For more information about SouthCraft Home Builders, visit southcraftbuilders.com.

Builder Advisor Group, LLC served as exclusive financial advisor to SouthCraft.