VERSES® Announces Fireside Chat with Chief Scientist Professor Karl Friston

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQB:VRSSF) ("VERSES" or the "Company"), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation intelligent agent systems, announces that on Thursday February 13th the Company will host a webinar discussion of “Intelligence in the Age of Agents” with Karl Friston , VERSES Chief Scientist, joined by VERSES CEO, Gabriel René , moderated by Olivier Oullier , renowned neuroscientist, strategist and investor.

This engaging discussion will explore:

Mastering Gameplay: Genius™ beats Atari and Mastermind

Genius™ beats Atari and Mastermind Exploring the Frontiers of AI: AGI, Active Inference, and Agents

AGI, Active Inference, and Agents Distinct Advantages: How Genius™ Stands Apart from LLMs like DeepSeek R1, OpenAI o1

How Genius™ Stands Apart from LLMs like DeepSeek R1, OpenAI o1 Enhancing the AI Ecosystem: Genius Role in the “AI Stack”

To register for the webinar interested parties can use the following link: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/365/gp59xsk5

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius , is a suite of tools for machine learning practitioners to model complex dynamic systems and generate autonomous intelligent agents that continuously reason, plan, and learn. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn , and X .

