Company Announcement

7 February 2025

Announcement No. 10

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges Bank’s total holding of NKT share capital and voting rights is below the 5% threshold.





Contact

Investors

Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations

+45 2169 3591 / jacob.johansen@nkt.com



Press

Pelle Fischer-Nielsen, External Communications Lead

+45 2223 5870 / pelle.fischer-nielsen@nkt.com

