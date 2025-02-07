Notification of major shareholding

7 February 2025
Announcement No. 10

Notification of major shareholding

With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges Bank’s total holding of NKT share capital and voting rights is below the 5% threshold.


