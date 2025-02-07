RFID Tags Market Size to Hit USD 29.05 Billion by 2032 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFID Tags Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The RFID Tags Market Size was valued at USD 12.42 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 29.05 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.91% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”

Global RFID Tags Market Expands with Technological Innovations and Government Support Across Key Industries

The Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Tags Market is experiencing rapid growth globally, driven by technological advancements, increasing adoption across various industries, and supportive government policies. In 2023, governments worldwide emphasized digital transformation, creating opportunities for RFID in sectors like retail, logistics, healthcare, and manufacturing. Initiatives such as the U.S. mandate for RFID in pharmaceutical and food supply chains, Europe’s push for logistics efficiency, and Asia-Pacific’s “Digital India” and “Made in China 2025” programs further accelerated RFID adoption. Innovations like thin-film flexible RFID tags, energy-harvesting passive RFID tags, and RFID sensors for industrial use are making technology more accessible and cost-effective. The European Union’s laws on combating counterfeiting and the U.S. government’s traceability initiatives have spurred RFID usage. Additionally, RFID technology is being utilized in public transport systems in Southeast Asia and livestock management in agriculture. As industries push for automation, RFID tags are becoming crucial for improving efficiency, accuracy, and cost savings.

RFID Tags Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 12.42 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 29.05 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.91% From 2024 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America) Key Drivers • RFID Technology Revolutionizes Inventory Management with Enhanced Accuracy and Efficiency.

• IoT Integration with RFID Drives Automation and Expands Applications Across Industries.

RFID Tags Market Overview: Dominance of Passive RFID and UHF Technology in 2023 with Strong Growth Projections Ahead

By Type

The Passive RFID tag segment dominated the market in 2023, holding a 73% share. This is due to its battery-free design, relying on electromagnetic energy from the reader, making it ideal for applications such as retail inventory tracking, supply chain management, and library systems, where high-range active tags are unnecessary.

The segment is expected to experience strong growth with a projected CAGR of 10.05% from 2024 to 2032, driven by increased industry demand and a focus on sustainability. Recent innovations, such as ultra-thin, flexible passive tags introduced in 2023, have enhanced cost-effectiveness and efficiency, particularly in textiles and smart packaging.

By Frequency

In 2023, Ultra-High Frequency (UHF) RFID tags captured 59% of the market share due to their extensive use in inventory management, logistics, and automotive sectors. UHF tags are preferred for real-time tracking because of their long range and fast data transfer capabilities. Advances in UHF technology, such as enhanced anti-collision features and improved read accuracy, are expected to boost adoption further in 2024.

The UHF RFID segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.07% from 2024 to 2032, driven by demand for efficient supply chain solutions and IoT integration, while HF and LF tags will grow at a slower pace.

RFID Tags Market - Key Segments

BY PRODUCT

RFID Tags

RFID Readers

Middleware

BY TYPE

Passive RFID Tags

Active RFID Tags

BY FREQUENCY

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra-high Frequency

BY APPLICATION

Retail

Financial Services

Healthcare

Industrial

Government

Transport & Logistics

Others

RFID Tags Market: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Gears Up for Rapid Expansion

North America dominated the RFID Tags Market in 2023, holding a 36% market share, driven by high adoption in retail, healthcare, and logistics. Strict government regulations, such as the FDA’s Drug Supply Chain Security Program and Walmart’s RFID mandate, have further accelerated market growth.

The Asia-Pacific region is set to witness the fastest expansion, with a projected CAGR of 10.38% from 2024 to 2032, fueled by rapid industrialization, surging e-commerce adoption, and government-backed digitalization initiatives. Programs like India’s "Digital India" and China’s "Made in China 2025" emphasize RFID integration in manufacturing and logistics. Europe also presents strong potential, particularly in smart city projects, where RFID is increasingly used in transportation and public infrastructure. As global industries prioritize automation and efficiency, RFID technology is expected to play a critical role in enhancing operational traceability and security across various sectors.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Zebra Technologies (RFID printers, handheld readers)

(RFID printers, handheld readers) Impinj, Inc. (RFID chips, RAIN RFID solutions)

(RFID chips, RAIN RFID solutions) Alien Technology (RFID inlays, tags)

(RFID inlays, tags) Avery Dennison (RFID labels, tags)

(RFID labels, tags) NXP Semiconductors (RFID ICs, NFC chips)

(RFID ICs, NFC chips) HID Global (RFID cards, secure identity solutions)

(RFID cards, secure identity solutions) Smartrac (RFID inlays, IoT solutions)

(RFID inlays, IoT solutions) GEO RFID. (RFID readers, tags)

(RFID readers, tags) Omni-ID (RFID tags, asset management solutions)

(RFID tags, asset management solutions) Honeywell (RFID scanners, handheld devices)

(RFID scanners, handheld devices) Checkpoint Systems (RFID labels, inventory management solutions)

(RFID labels, inventory management solutions) Invengo (RFID inlays, tags)

(RFID inlays, tags) SATO Holdings (RFID printers, label solutions)

(RFID printers, label solutions) Confidex (RFID tags, industrial IoT solutions)

(RFID tags, industrial IoT solutions) Idencia (asset tracking solutions, RFID tags)

(asset tracking solutions, RFID tags) RFID4U (RFID hardware, software)

(RFID hardware, software) Caen RFID (RFID readers, antennas)

(RFID readers, antennas) ThingMagic (RFID modules, embedded readers)

(RFID modules, embedded readers) Mojix (RFID middleware, IoT solutions)

(RFID middleware, IoT solutions) Terso Solutions (RFID storage systems, asset tracking)

Recent Development

October 11, 2024 – Seagull Scientific and Mojix have merged to form Seagull Software, aiming to enhance supply chain visibility with an end-to-end labeling and tracking solution. The newly combined company will integrate Seagull’s BarTender label design software with Mojix’s inventory management technology to streamline operations across industries.

January 06, 2025 – Avery Dennison will showcase how RFID enhances retail operations at NRF 2025: Retail’s Big Show. The company’s Big Ideas session with JD Sports will highlight Optica™ solutions for full supply chain traceability, improving agility, ESG strategies, and consumer engagement.

Table of Contents - Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Key Vendors and Feature Analysis, 2023

5.2 Performance Benchmarks, 2023

5.3 Integration Capabilities

5.4 Usage Statistics, 2023

6. Competitive Landscape

7. RFID Tags Market, by Product

8. RFID Tags Market, by Type

9. RFID Tags Market, by Frequency

10. RFID Tags Market, by Application

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

