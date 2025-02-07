In $10B Crypto Washout, BTC Maintained Neutral Funding: Bybit and Block Scholes Report





Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, released the latest weekly crypto derivatives report in collaboration with Block Scholes, providing a retrospective of the past week's panic sell-off and analysis of options price movements.

The broad retreat mirrored equities markets, leaving an estimated $10 billion-sized hole in open interest after a high-flying Friday in the 24/7 crypto markets. BTC stood out in the bloodbath as the only mainstream token maintaining positive funding rates. Meanwhile, ETH endured heightened turbulence, with sustained options market inversion suggesting continued downward pressure ahead.

Key Insights:

Risk-off Monday: Trump’s tariff threats sparked a broad market sell-off on Monday, Feb. 3, hammering crypto alongside U.S. equities. The carnage wiped out $3.1B in perpetual swap open interest across BTC, ETH, XRP, and SOL. Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, revealed $8-10B in total liquidations as leveraged positions crumbled, an estimate based on Bybit’s platform data. The turmoil drove trading volumes to a monthly high of $31B in perpetual swaps on Feb. 2 as traders rushed for the exits.

Altcoins Took a Hit: Bears dominated crypto markets in the aftermath of another Monday in the red. Perpetual swap funding rates spiraled downwards, likely caused by spooked traders liquidating long positons in droves. BTC faithfuls, however, managed to keep BTC funding rates afloat at neutral level.

ETH Readies for a Bumpy Ride: ETH has demonstrated less resilience than BTC in the latest turmoil. Its spot prices suffered and dipped below $2.5k, but open interest levels held reasonably steady thanks to less-than-expected volatility in ETH options market. Still, ETH realized volatility already surged to almost 140% in the price correction, with further risks evident in options term structure, suggesting the downside hasn’t been fully priced in.

