Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market to Reach $3.2 billion, Globally, by 2035 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware , Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market by Type (Rectal Suppositories, Vaginal Suppositories), by Base (Fatty Bases, Water Miscible Base, Emulsifying Bases), by Prescription Type (OTC, Prescribed Suppositories), by Therapeutic Application (Analgesics and Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Antiemetics, Laxatives, Hormonal Therapies, Antifungals and Antibacterials, Others), by Fill Volume Categories (Small Fill Volumes, Medium Fill Volumes, Large Fill Volumes), by Age Group (Pediatric Use, Adult Use), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores and Retail Pharmacies, Online Providers), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2035". According to the report, the "pharmaceutical suppositories market" was valued at $1.7 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $3.2 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2035.

Request Sample of the Report on Global Pharmaceutical Suppositories Market 2035 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12350

Prime determinants of growth

Rise in prevalence of acute and chronic disorders and increase in the geriatric population are the major factors that drive the growth of the pharmaceutical suppositories market. However, the manufacturing complexities restrict the market growth. Moreover, advancements in technology are expected to present new opportunities during the forecast years.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2035 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $1.7 Billion Market Size in 2035 $3.2 Billion CAGR 5.7% No. of Pages in Report 423 Segments covered Type, Base, Prescription Type, Therapeutic Application, Fill Volume Categories, Age Group, Ingredient Type, Distribution Channel, End User and Region Drivers Rise in prevalence of acute and chronic disorders

Increase in the geriatric population

Rise in initiatives for awareness and education for use of suppositories Opportunity Technological advancements in formulation technology Restraint Manufacturing complexities of pharmaceutical suppositories



Want to Explore More, Connect to our Analyst - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A12350

The rectal suppository segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By type, the rectal suppository segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for three-fourths of the pharmaceutical suppositories revenue, owing to its versatility, efficacy, and the broad spectrum of medical conditions it addresses. In addition, ongoing research and healthcare provider recommendations contribute to its sustained growth.

However, the vaginal suppositories segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2035 owing to the increase in adoption of gynecological and health applications for women. Vaginal suppositories offer localized drug delivery for conditions such as vaginal infections and hormone therapy, resulting in quick, effective treatment while minimizing systemic side effects. Thus, such advantages offered by vaginal suppositories drive the market growth in the forecast period.

The medium fill volumes segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

By fill volume categories, the medium fill volumes segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for almost three-fifths of the pharmaceutical suppositories revenue and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2024 to 2035. Medium fill volume suppositories are neither too small nor too large, making them easy to handle and administer. This size is particularly advantageous for patients, as it enhances comfort and compliance. Additionally, the availability of multiple formulations within this size range caters to various therapeutic needs, further driving segment growth as healthcare providers and patients increasingly opt for these versatile options.

The emulsifying bases segment is likely to maintain the fastest growth throughout the forecast period

By base, the emulsifying bases segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for two-fifths of the pharmaceutical suppositories revenue and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2035 owing to its versatility in formulating various suppository types. Emulsifying bases are well-suited for a wide range of drug compatibility and release profiles, making them the preferred choice for pharmaceutical suppository formulations.

The prescribed suppositories segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By prescription type, the prescribed suppositories segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for four-fifths of the pharmaceutical suppositories revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the demand for targeted drug delivery solutions. Additionally, advancements in pharmaceutical formulations and precision medicine allow for personalized prescriptions tailored to individual patient needs, further driving growth in this segment.

However, the OTC segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to a growing consumer inclination toward self-care and convenience. OTC products are readily available without a prescription, providing an accessible and cost-effective option for managing common health issue.

The analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs segment is expected to maintain the fastest growth during the forecast period

By therapeutic application, the analgesics and anti-inflammatory drugs segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for almost two-fifths of the pharmaceutical suppositories revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing prevalence of pain management needs, particularly among patients with conditions like hemorrhoids and cancer, where localized delivery offers effective relief and minimizes systemic side effects.

However, the hormonal therapies segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to rising cases of hormonal imbalances and related disorders, such as menopause and fertility issues. Increased awareness and acceptance of hormone replacement therapy, along with advancements in formulations that enhance efficacy and patient compliance, further drive demand for hormonal suppositories in clinical settings.

The adult use segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By age group, the adult use segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for four-fifths of the pharmaceutical suppositories revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the growing acceptance of suppositories for addressing various health conditions, particularly pain management and gastrointestinal disorders. Moreover, advancements in formulation technology and the availability of a wider range of effective products specifically designed for adults have increased their appeal, leading to greater market penetration and sales.

However, the pediatric use segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to several key factors. Increasing awareness among healthcare providers and parents about the benefits of suppositories for children, especially for those who struggle with oral medication, is driving this trend. Additionally, the development of child-friendly formulations and precise dosing options tailored to pediatric needs further supports the segment's rapid growth, ensuring safer and more effective treatments for young patients.

The hospital pharmacies segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for more than half of the pharmaceutical suppositories revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to several factors. Hospitals commonly employ suppositories for targeted drug delivery, ensuring precise dosing and minimizing systemic side effects. This growing demand for suppositories within the hospital setting is driven by diverse medical conditions and treatment needs.

However, the online providers segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.6% from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to its convenience and accessibility. It offers discreet purchasing options, which appeal to consumers seeking privacy for sensitive products like suppositories. Enhanced digital payment security and reliable home delivery services also contribute to the growth, offering a hassle-free and trusted shopping experience for consumers.

The hospitals and clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

By end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for almost three-fifths of the pharmaceutical suppositories revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Hospitals & clinics have increasingly shown an inclination toward pharmaceutical suppositories products. Moreover, a rise in the number of government initiatives to ensure a high degree of chronic disease treatment measure, and surge in number of hospitals with increased use of suppository therapy boost the growth of the hospitals & clinics segment.

However, the home care segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2035. Patients increasingly prefer home-based healthcare, driving demand for user-friendly drug delivery methods like suppositories. In addition, the growing aging population and the trend toward self-administration boost the growth of the segment. Cosmetic suppositories, offering skin-nourishing benefits, further contribute to the popularity of home care treatments, enhancing convenience and accessibility.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2035

By Region, North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2023, accounting for almost two-fifths of the pharmaceutical suppositories revenue and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in well-developed healthcare industry, presence of leading manufacturers in the region, and high adoption rate of suppositories in this region.

However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.1 % from 2024 to 2035. This is attributed to increase in number of geriatric populations, rise in people suffering from constipation and hemorrhoids, and improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

For Purchase Related Queries/Inquiry - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12350

Leading Market Players: -

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Church And Dwight Co. Inc.

Zydus Lifesciences Limited

Bayer Ag

Novartis Ag

Sanofi S.A.

Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in pharmaceutical suppositories. These players have adopted strategies such as product approval to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to highlight the competitive scenario.

Recent Developments

In August 2023, Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced that it has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Indomethacin suppositories, 50mg. Zydus' Indomethacin suppositories, 50 mg is the generic version of the Reference Listed Drug (RLD) Indocin suppositories. It has been granted a CGT designation by the USFDA for its Indomethacin suppositories.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

LAMEA Medical Software Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Core Clinical Molecular Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Health Information Exchange Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Multiplex Assay Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Int’l: +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter













