SHIB ON SOLANA ($SHIB) – The Next Evolution Of Shiba Has Arrived

LEEDI, Estonia, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The legend of SHIBA INU continues to evolve, and this time, it’s faster, stronger, and more decentralized than ever before. Introducing $SHIB on Solana, a groundbreaking project that honors the legacy of the original SHIBA INU while leveraging the unparalleled speed, efficiency, and scalability of the Solana blockchain.

The SHIBA community has long been a symbol of loyalty, innovation, and meme magic. Now, $SHIB on Solana takes this legacy to new heights, combining the spirit of the OG SHIBA with the cutting-edge technology of Solana. This is not just another token—it’s a movement, a tribute, and a revolution in the world of memecoins.

WHY $SHIB ON SOLANA IS THE NEXT BIG MEME TOKEN?**

A Tribute to the OG SHIBA

$SHIB on Solana is a heartfelt homage to the original SHIBA INU, celebrating its journey and the values that made it a global phenomenon. By migrating to Solana, the project embraces faster transactions, lower fees, and a more accessible ecosystem, ensuring that the SHIBA spirit reaches even more people worldwide.

Supply Burn & Scarcity

In a bold move to ensure scarcity and long-term value, 50% of the total $SHIB supply has already been burned. This strategic burn mirrors the original SHIBA INU’s approach, creating a deflationary model that benefits holders. Additionally, liquidity pool (LP) fees are used to burn both OG SHIB and $SHIB on Solana, further reducing supply and increasing value over time.

Strategic Airdrops & Liquidity Growth:

To reward early adopters and true believers, $SHIB on Solana has launched a series of strategic airdrops. These airdrops are designed to incentivize long-term holding rather than short-term speculation. Combined with LP injections, the project ensures market stability and sustainable growth, making it a reliable choice for investors.

Solana-Powered Growth

Built on Solana, $SHIB benefits from the blockchain’s blazing-fast transaction speeds and minimal fees. This makes it easier for users to trade, stake, and participate in the ecosystem without the high costs associated with other networks. Solana’s robust infrastructure and dedicated community provide the perfect foundation for $SHIB to thrive as the next unstoppable force in memecoins.





THE SHIBA LEGACY CONTINUES – DON’T MISS HISTORY IN THE MAKING!

$SHIB on Solana is more than just a token—it’s a bridge between the past and the future. By combining the SHIBA spirit with Solana’s technological prowess, this project is poised to redefine what a memecoin can achieve.

The question is: Will you be part of it?

TOKENOMICS AT A GLANCE

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000

Burned Supply: 500,000,000 (50%)

Tax: 0%

Liquidity Pool (LP): Burned

JOIN THE PACK. BE PART OF THE TRIBUTE.

$SHIB on Solana is here to honor the past, embrace the present, and build the future. Whether you’re a longtime SHIBA enthusiast or a newcomer to the world of memecoins, this is your chance to be part of something truly special.

Welcome to Shib on Solana.

For more information, visit https://shibonsol.io/ or follow us on social media.

About Shib on Solana

Shib on Solana is a decentralized token built on the Solana blockchain, created as a tribute to the legendary SHIBA INU. By combining the SHIBA spirit with Solana’s speed and efficiency, the project aims to make memecoins more accessible, sustainable, and impactful than ever before.

Media Contact:

Shib on Solana Team

Email: info@shibonsolana.com

Website: https://shibonsol.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/SHIBONSOL

Twitter: https://x.com/SHIBTOKEN_SOL

Disclaimer: This press release is provided by Shib on Solana. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in cloud mining and related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

