Hexagon Purus renews long-term agreement for supply of hydrogen fuel storage systems with transit bus customer

(Oslo, Norway, 7 February 2025) Hexagon Purus, a world leading manufacturer of zero-emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has today renewed its multi-year supply agreement with a leading European bus manufacturer for the delivery of hydrogen fuel storage systems to transit buses until 2028.

Production of the next generation Type 4 hydrogen storage systems will be out of Hexagon Purus’ facility in Kassel (Germany).

For more information

Mathias Meidell, Investor Relations Director, Hexagon Purus

Telephone: +47 909 82 242 | mathias.meidell@hexagonpurus.com

About Hexagon Purus

Hexagon Purus enables zero emission mobility for a cleaner energy future. The company is a world leading provider of hydrogen Type 4 high-pressure cylinders and systems, battery systems and vehicle integration solutions for fuel cell electric and battery electric vehicles. Hexagon Purus' products are used in a variety of applications including light, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, buses, ground storage, distribution, refueling, maritime, rail and aerospace.

