Europe Data Center Database 2025: Detailed Analysis of 1355 Existing & 240 Upcoming Data Centers Across 20 Countries

The "Europe Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This database covers the Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 1,355 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 240 upcoming data centers

Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2025-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Digital Realty is the largest data center operator in the region followed by Equinix and NTT DATA.

The UK dominates the upcoming data center market in Europe with almost 25% of the total power capacity.

The upcoming data center capacity in Europe is expected to be around 12 GW power capacity and more.

Some of the emerging data center locations are Poland, Austria, and the Czech Republic.

Most of the upcoming data centers are in the UK and Germany, followed by Spain and France.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (1,355 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (240 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Europe Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

3data

3S

3U Telecom

A1 Telekom Austria AG

Access Managed Services (OOSHA)

Ada Infrastructure

Adam Ecotech

Adeo Data center

Adgar Investments & Development

Advanced MedioMatrix

AIMES

Aire Networks

Aixit

Alastyr Telecommunication

Alpine DC

ANS Group (UKFast)

Aptum

AQ Compute (Aquila Capital)

AQL Data Center

Ar Telecom

Area Project Solutions

Ark Data Centres

Arsys

Art Data Centres

Artfiles

Artnet

Aruba

ASCO TLC

ASK4

ASP Server

Asseco Data Systems

Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI)

AtlasEdge

Atman

atnorth

Atom86

ATOMDATA (Rosatom)

Bahnhof

Bancadati SA

Basefarm (Orange)

Beyond.pl's

Binero Group

BIT

bitNAP

Blix Solutions AS

Blue

BlueFjords

Bluestar Datacenter

Borderlight (GoGreenHost)

Borealis

Borsa Istanbul

BrainServe

brightsolid

BT BLUE

BT Group

Bulk Infrastructure

Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra)

Caldera21 (CDLAN)

CapitaLand

Carrier Colo

Casablanca INT

Castle IT

Catella (Trinity DC)

CDROM

CE Colo

CELESTE

Cellnex

Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies)

Centrilogic

Centron

Ceske Radiokomunikace

China Mobile International (CMI)

Cibicom

CIV

Civicos Networking

Cizgi Telekom

CKW

Claranet

Clearstream Technology

Cloud Innovation Limited

CloudHQ

LLC

CloudRock

Cogent Communications

ColoBale

ColoHouse

Colt Data Centre Services

Comarch

Comnet Data Center

Compass Data Centre

Compass Datacenters

Comtrance

Comvive Servidores SL

Conapto

Contabo

Cork Internet eXchange

Creanova Datacenter

CROC

CSI PIEMONTE

Curanet (team.blue)

Custodian Data Centres

CyrusOne

Daisy Corporate Services

D-ALiX (ITER Group)

DARZ

Data Castle

Data Space

Data11

Data4 Group

DataBank

Datacenter Groningen (Weserve)

Datacenter United

DataCenter Winterthur

Datacenter.com

Datacentreplus

Datagrex

Datahouse

Datalahti

DATANET.CO.UK

DataOne

DataPro

dataR

DATAROOM(New Mining)

DATASIX

DataSpace

DataSpring

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

DataVita

DATAWIRE

Datema Bilisim

Datum Datacentres

dc2scale

dc77

dcenter. Pl. sp

DEAC

Decima

DECSIS

Denv-R

DGN Teknoloji

Digita

Digital Realty

Digital Reef

DLX.DK

DOKOM 21

DTiX

Echelon Data Centres

EcoDataCenter

EdgeConneX

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

Edgenex Damac & Vodafone Turkey

EID LLP

Eircom

Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft

Elementica

Elisa

Elmec Informatica

Ember

EMC HostCo

Energia Data Centre

Eni

envia TEL

Eolas

Equinix

Espaciorack

Espanix

Etix Everywhere

EURA DC

Eurofiber Cloud Infra

EVF Data Center

EXE.IT SRL SB

Exea Data Center

Extendo Datacenter

Fastnet

Fastweb

Fibernet

Fibra Medios Telecom

Ficolo

FirstColo

Foliateam

Form8tion Data Centers

Free Pro

Friktoria

Fujitsu

Fulcrum Data Systems

fullsave

GarantiServer

Garbe Industrial Real Estate

GIB-Solutions

GleSYS

Global Service Provider

Global Switch

Global Technical Realty (GTR)

GlobalConnect

Goodman

GRASS-MERKUR

Great Grey Investments

Green Computing

Green Datacenter

Green Edge Compute AS + Statkraft

Green Mountain

Greenhouse Datacenters

Groupe Asten

Grupalia Internet S.A

Grupo Trevenque

GRZ IT Center

GTP 3 Data Center

GTS Novera (T-Mobile)

GTT Communications

Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group)

Herman IT

Hetzner Online

HiHo

Hispaweb

HostDime

hosTELyon

Hosting-UK (IOMART)

Hostmein IKE

hosttech

Huawei

Humber Tech Park

Hyperco

Ibercom

IBO

ikoula

IMAQLIQ

Indectron

Indra

INEA

INFOMANIAK

Ingenostrum

Interconnect

IOMART

Ionos (Fasthosts)

IP House

Ipcore Datacenters

IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg)

IPTP Networks

IQ PL

Irideos

Iron Mountain

ISPpro Internet

Isttelkom

IT Gate

Italia Telecom Sparkle

ITB2 Datacenters

ITENOS

Itility

Itnet

itQ Data Center

itself

ITsjefen

IWB

IXcellerate

J Mould

Jaguar Network

JCD Group

JN Data

K2 Data Centres

Kao Data

Kapsch BusinessCom

Keppel Data Centres

KEVLINX

Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS)

Koc Sistem

Kwere II

Lancom

Lasercharm

LCL Data Centers

LDeX

Lefdal Mine Datacenter

LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON)

Liberum Navitas

LIM Center

Lincoln Rackhouse

Link Park Heathrow

Linxdatacenter

Lumen Technologies

Magenta Telecom

Maincubes

Mainova WebHouse

Malaga Data Center

Marka

MasterDC

MAXNOD

MCN Telecom

Mediam

Merlin Properties

Miran

MIX

MK NETZDIENSTE

Moresi

MTS

mtw.ru

Multigrid

myLoc managed IT (WIIT)

Nabiax

Naquadria

Nation Data Center

Nautilus Data Technologies

NDC-GARBE Data Centers

Nehos

Nessus

NET-BUILD

Netdirekt

Nethits` Telecom

Netia

Netinternet

Netiwan

NetTech DC

Netwise Hosting

NewTelco

Nexeren (XEFI

Formerly SHD Datacenter)

Nexica - Econocom Group

nextlayer

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

NIKHEF Hosting

Nixval

nLighten

NNIT

Node4

Nordic Hub Data Centers

Noris Network

NorthC

Northern Data-Hydro66

NOS

NS3

NTS Workspace

NTT DATA

nubes

OBIT

On Demand Data Center(IBM)

Open Hub Med

Orange Business Services

Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited

Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS)

Panattoni

PenDC

Penta Infra

Pfalzkom

PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic)

PGIM Real Estate

Planet IC

PlusLayer

PlusServer

Polcom

Portugal Telecom (Altice)

Portus Data Centers

Prescient Data Centres

Previder

Prime Data Centers

Proximity Data Centres

Proximus Datacenter

Pulsant

Pure Data Center

PYUR (HL KOMM)

QTS Realty Trust

Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)

Rack One

Rackspace Technology

Radore Hosting

Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH

ratiokontakt

Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG

Redcentric

Redwire DC

REN

Retelit

Rise Institue

Rostelecom

SadeceHosting (Sh)

Safe Hosts Internet

SafeDX

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

Scaleway Datacenter

SCC

SDC Capital Partners

Seeweb

Segro

Selectel

ServeCentric

ServerChoice

Serverfarm

ServerHouse

Serverius

Service Express (Blue Chip)

Seznam.cz

SFR Business

SilverEdge DC

Six Degrees

Smartdc

Soltia Consulting SL

SPCSS

SpeedBone

SplitVision

SSC Networks

STACK Infrastructure

Stack Telecom

STACKIT

Stadtwerke Klagenfurt

Start Campus (Pioneer Point & Davidson Kempner)

Stellium Datacenters

STORESPEED

SunGard Availability Services

SWISSCOLOCATION

Swisscom

Switch Datacenters

Synapsecom Telecoms

T5 Data Centers

TALEX

TAS

TDF

Telecom Italia

Telehouse

Telemaxx

Telenor

Hafslund & HitecVision

Telia Group

Telstra

TerraHost

The Bunker (Cyberfort Group)

Thesee Datacenter

THG Hosting

Tissat

T-Mobile

TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet

Towernet infrastructures SL

Troll Mountain

Trusted-Colo

TrustInfo

T-Systems

TTC TELEPORT

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

TWLKOM

Unidata

University of Trento

Covi Costruziono,Dedagroup

GPI & ISA

Unix-Solutions

Vantage Data Centers

Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat

Vegacom

VeriTeknik

Verne Global

Vianova

Viatel

VIRTUS Data Centres

Vital Technology

Vitali

Vodafone

vshosting (ServerPark)

WDC

WIIT AG

Wildcard Networks

Wilton International

WRN Broadcast

XL360

Yondr

Zayo Group.

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

