Sweden Data Center Database 2025: Analysis of 37 Existing and 5 Upcoming Data Centers Across Boden, Boras, Falkenberg, Falun, Gothenburg, Lulea, Malmo, Ostersund, Pitea, Satra, Skelleftea & Stockholm

This database covers the Swedish data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers

Locations covered: Boden, Boras, Falkenberg, Falun, Gothenburg, Lulea, Malmo, Ostersund, Pitea, Satra, Skelleftea, Stockholm.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)

Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Key Market Highlights

Almost 80% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Stockholm.

Eco Data Center is the largest data center Operator in the region followed by Conapto and Digital Realty.

atNorth is building one of its largest data centers with 200 MW power capacity in Sweden.

Existing data center capacity in Sweden is over 160 MW on full build, which is only less than half of the current upcoming capacity in the Country.

The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:

Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Stockholm Data Center or SWE01)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

The major operators/investors covered in this Sweden Data Center Colocation Market Database include:

atNorth

Bahnhof

Binero Group

Borderlight (GoGreenHost)

Conapto

Digital Realty

EcoDataCenter

Elementica

Ember

Equinix

Garbe Industrial Real Estate

GleSYS

GlobalConnect

GTT Communications

Multigrid

Northern Data-Hydro66

Rise Institue

SplitVision

STACK Infrastructure

STORESPEED

Telia Group

Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat

Key Topics Covered:

About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing

