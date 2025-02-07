Sweden Data Center Database 2025: Analysis of 37 Existing and 5 Upcoming Data Centers Across Boden, Boras, Falkenberg, Falun, Gothenburg, Lulea, Malmo, Ostersund, Pitea, Satra, Skelleftea & Stockholm

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sweden Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This database covers the Swedish data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 37 existing data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 5 upcoming data centers
- Locations covered: Boden, Boras, Falkenberg, Falun, Gothenburg, Lulea, Malmo, Ostersund, Pitea, Satra, Skelleftea, Stockholm.
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (2024)
- Future capacity additions (2024-2028)
- Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4)
- Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)
- Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
- Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Key Market Highlights
- Almost 80% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around Stockholm.
- Eco Data Center is the largest data center Operator in the region followed by Conapto and Digital Realty.
- atNorth is building one of its largest data centers with 200 MW power capacity in Sweden.
- Existing data center capacity in Sweden is over 160 MW on full build, which is only less than half of the current upcoming capacity in the Country.
The data points covered in the database across each facility are mentioned below:
Existing Data Centers (37 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (Stockholm Data Center or SWE01)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (5 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
The major operators/investors covered in this Sweden Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Binero Group
- Borderlight (GoGreenHost)
- Conapto
- Digital Realty
- EcoDataCenter
- Elementica
- Ember
- Equinix
- Garbe Industrial Real Estate
- GleSYS
- GlobalConnect
- GTT Communications
- Multigrid
- Northern Data-Hydro66
- Rise Institue
- SplitVision
- STACK Infrastructure
- STORESPEED
- Telia Group
- Vattenfall- Cloud&Heat
Key Topics Covered:
- About the Database
- Scope & Assumptions
- Definitions
- Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing Data Center Database
- Upcoming Data Center Facility
- Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
- Colocation Pricing
