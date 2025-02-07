SoftBank’s $300 Billion OpenAI Valuation Underscores AI’s Unprecedented Market Opportunity—Rezolve Ai Positioned to Capture a Major Share

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoftBank’s reported investment in OpenAI at a staggering $300 billion post-money valuation reaffirms the vast potential of artificial intelligence across industries. This landmark deal highlights the increasing recognition that AI is not only the future but also a present-day driver of economic transformation.

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), already at the forefront of AI-driven commerce solutions, sees this valuation as a validation of the immense market opportunity AI presents. With AI adoption accelerating at an unprecedented pace, Rezolve Ai's strategic positioning - specifically in the $30 trillion retail sector - demonstrates its significant value and potential to capture a major share of this fast-expanding market.

"SoftBank’s investment into OpenAI reinforces what we’ve known all along - AI is reshaping industries at an extraordinary scale," said Daniel M. Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. "However, while OpenAI is developing foundational AI models, Rezolve Ai is focused on applying AI in real-world, high-impact commercial environments. Our solutions are already transforming how businesses engage with consumers, personalize experiences, and drive revenue growth."

Unlike general-purpose AI models, Rezolve Ai's *Brain Commerce* suite is purpose-built to enable retailers, brands, and businesses to deploy AI at scale, increasing efficiency and unlocking new revenue streams. Both *Microsoft and Google* have recognized the commercial potential of AI-driven commerce, integrating and promoting Rezolve Ai through their platforms to bring scalable AI solutions to businesses worldwide.

The SoftBank-OpenAI deal is another milestone that underscores the AI sector’s extraordinary value and potential. As companies race to harness AI’s power, Rezolve Ai remains a critical player in delivering tangible business outcomes through cutting-edge AI solutions.

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com.

