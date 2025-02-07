UPDATE: Haivision Wins ISE Best in Show Award for Haivision Command 360 Video Wall Solution for Operation Centers

MONTREAL, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Haivision Systems Inc. (TSX: HAI), a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions, today announces that the Haivision Command 360 video wall solution has won the AV Technology 'Best in Show' Award at ISE in Barcelona. This prestigious recognition highlights the groundbreaking impact of Command 360 in operation and command centers.

Haivision Command 360: Powering Mission-Critical Decision-Making

Haivision Command 360 is a complete video wall solution for situational awareness and real-time decision-making in mission-critical environments. By aggregating live video feeds, real-time analytics, and diverse data streams onto a secure, scalable video wall, Command 360 empowers defense, government, and public safety organizations to collaborate seamlessly and respond rapidly to critical situations. Its intuitive interface simplifies operations, enabling teams to access, manage, and control essential information with just a few clicks.

“We are extremely honored to have won the ISE Best in Show Award for Haivision Command 360,” said Marcus Schioler, Vice President of Marketing at Haivision. “Haivision is a world leader in providing solutions that improve situational awareness and help organizations make better decisions in mission-critical situations. Winning this award at ISE is a recognition of our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Haivision Command 360 is part of Haivision’s mission-critical video ecosystem, helping aerospace, enterprise, government, military, and public safety organizations make informed decisions faster. Command 360 provides the following features and benefits to customers:

Display Any Content: Command 360 supports a wide range of content types, including live video feeds, TV channels, data dashboards, maps, web content, software applications, and more, ensuring access to critical information in real-time.

Centralized Management: The system features easy management of user permissions based on roles and responsibilities across multiple operation centers.

Defense-Grade Security: Command 360 adheres to strict government and industry standards to ensure security, reliability, and interoperability.

Use Safely from Anywhere: Secure remote access is critical when situations requiring attention develop at unpredictable times. Command 360 provides robust encryption and secure access controls to protect sensitive information and ensure data integrity, even for users accessing remotely.

User-Driven UI for Any Workflow: Command 360's easy-to-use interface enables users of any technical proficiency to change input sources, customize layouts, and schedule system actions.

Total Device Control: The ultra-capable and intuitive Command 360 software integrates seamlessly with a wide range of applications, offering agnostic compatibility with multiple devices.

: The ultra-capable and intuitive Command 360 software integrates seamlessly with a wide range of applications, offering agnostic compatibility with multiple devices. Remote Workstation Access with KVM: Integrated Keyboard, Video, and Mouse (KVM) control for direct interaction with displayed content from remote workstations, enhances operational flexibility and efficiency.



For more information about Haivision Command 360, visit https://www.haivision.com/products/command-360-video-wall-software/.



About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video networking and visual collaboration solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable organizations globally to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded four Emmys® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. To learn more, visit Haivision at haivision.com.

Jennifer Gazin

514.334.5445 ext 8309

jgazin@haivision.com