Statement from The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity (CCFI) on Canada-U.S. Trade Relations

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Centre for Food Integrity (CCFI) is deeply concerned about the threat of tariffs on Canadian imports into the United States, despite the 30-day reprieve. These measures threaten the stability of Canada’s food system, disrupt vital trade flows, and risk increasing food prices for consumers in both countries. At a time when global trade is becoming increasingly volatile, it is essential that Canada stands firm in protecting its food system and maintaining a resilient food supply chain that serves the interests of both consumers and producers.

Canada’s food system is a key economic driver, with $130 million worth of daily two-way trade in food and agricultural products between the United States and Canada, including $40.5 billion in Canadian agricultural exports. These tariffs place undue strain on farmers, processors, and food businesses, many of whom are already managing challenges related to inflation, supply chain disruptions, and market uncertainty. The effects will be felt by industry stakeholders and consumers, who could see rising food costs and limited availability of essential products.

"Canada’s food system is a pillar of economic strength, food security, and public trust. These tariffs disrupt a deeply integrated supply chain, driving up costs for farmers, food businesses, and consumers at a time when affordability is already a pressing concern,” said Lisa Bishop-Spencer, Executive Director for CCFI. "A strong, stable food system benefits both nations, and trade policies should reinforce—rather than undermine—our shared commitment to safe, sustainable, and accessible food.”

Beyond the immediate trade impacts, CCFI is also monitoring concerns regarding the recent pause in U.S. federal health agencies’ food safety communications. This includes temporary halts in updates from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on essential matters, such as avian influenza monitoring, recalls, and foodborne illness investigations, which raises critical concerns about cross-border transparency and regulatory cooperation.

Canada’s food system is built on world-class safety standards, sustainability leadership, and an unwavering commitment to public trust. We must ensure a fair and predictable trade environment that upholds these values to maintain its strength. Now more than ever, Canada must stand firm in advocating for policies that protect our agri-food sector, support innovation, and sustain the economic and social benefits that a strong food system provides.

