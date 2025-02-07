Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints John Chidsey to Board of Directors

MIAMI, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) today announced the appointment of John Chidsey to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) as an independent director, effective February 5, 2025. Mr. Chidsey first served on the Board from 2013 to 2022. Mr. Chidsey will serve as Chairperson of the Nominating and Governance Committee and as a member of the Audit Committee. With Mr. Chidsey’s appointment, seven of the eight members of the Board are independent.

"John has deep knowledge of large-scale operations, financial management, and corporate strategy shaped by his previous experience as CEO of Subway and Burger King,” said Harry Sommer, president and CEO at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. “His deep understanding of our industry due to his previous service on the Board will provide invaluable insight into the unique demands of the cruise sector. We are thrilled to welcome him back to the Board as an independent director and look forward to his continued contributions to our success."

In his most recent role, Mr. Chidsey served as CEO of Subway Restaurants for five years, leading the company until his retirement in late 2024. Prior to that, he was CEO of Burger King Holdings, Inc., following his tenure as the company’s President and Chief Financial Officer. Before joining Burger King, he held key leadership positions at Cendant Corporation, where he served as Chairman and CEO of two major divisions. He led the Vehicle Services Division, overseeing brands such as Avis Rent A Car, Budget Rent A Car Systems, PHH, and Wright Express, as well as the Financial Services Division, which included Jackson Hewitt. Earlier in his career, Mr. Chidsey held various senior financial leadership roles at PepsiCo.

Mr. Chidsey has also served on the boards of Encompass Health Corporation, Burger King Holdings (as Chairman), and Brinker International. He holds an MBA in Finance and Accounting and a J.D. from Emory University, as well as a B.A. from Davidson College.

The Board is also actively searching for an additional member to join the Board in the coming months.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company that operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. With a combined fleet of 32 ships and approximately 66,500 berths, NCLH offers itineraries to approximately 700 destinations worldwide. NCLH expects to add 13 additional ships across its three brands through 2036, which will add approximately 41,000 berths to its fleet. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements, estimates or projections contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Notes Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom, may be forward-looking statements. Many, but not all, of these statements can be found by looking for words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “goal,” “project,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “will,” “may,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “intend,” “future” and similar words. Forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance and may involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. For a discussion of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, please refer to the factors set forth under the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements” in our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These factors are not exhaustive and new risks emerge from time to time. There may be additional risks that we consider immaterial or which are unknown. Such forward-looking statements are based on our current beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections regarding our present and future business strategies and the environment in which we expect to operate in the future. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in our expectations with regard thereto or any change of events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement was based, except as required by law.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Sarah Inmon

(786) 812-3233

InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com