Paul Mueller Company Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company (OTC: MUEL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share on its outstanding common stock.

The action was taken on February 7, 2025, by unanimous consent of the Board of Directors. The dividend of 23 cents ($0.23) per share is payable on March 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2025.

Press Contact: Ken Jeffries | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9346

kjeffries@paulmueller.com | https://paulmueller.com