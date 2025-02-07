Euro Sun Closes Third Tranche of Private Placement Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc., (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has closed a third tranche (the “Third Tranche”) of its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing of units of the Company (the “Offering”). Pursuant to the closing of the Third Tranche, the Company issued 5,700,900 units of the Company (each a “Unit” and collectively, the “Units”) at a price of C$0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$285,045.00. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.05 per Common Share until two years from the issue date.

In connection with closing of the Third Tranche, the Company paid an aggregate amount of $3,500 cash commissions and 170,000 broker warrant’s (the “Broker Warrants”) to finders. Each Broker Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of the closing of the Third Tranche.

Euro Sun intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for the advancement of its Rovina Valley Project and for general corporate purposes.

The securities issued under the Third Tranche are subject to a hold period that expires four months plus one day from the date of issuance. The Company has received conditional approval from the TSX to extend the closing date of the Offering until February 13, 2025.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun Mining is a publicly listed development-stage mining company focused on unlocking value through the responsible development of the Rovina Valley Project, one of Europe’s largest copper gold projects.

Further information:

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com

Caution regarding forward-looking information:

