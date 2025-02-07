In a fight against Trump, here’s how Canadians can win

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the crisis created by the policies and actions of President Donald Trump, the Council of Canadians is bringing forward an immediate program for action.

We call on governments at every level to immediately take action to defend the integrity of our country and the well-being of everyone who lives in this land.

Strengthen and expand the safety net for Canadians affected by Trump’s aggression

Create a national strategy to support Canadian industries

Support our care and essential service sectors

Adopt procurement policies to support Canadian-made products and services

Forge stronger economic and political ties with other countries

Impose targeted export taxes to create bargaining leverage against unfair tariffs, and to help fund the safety net for impacted workers and communities.

Protect water as a human right and prohibit bulk export of water

Resolve to uphold our Paris Agreement commitments to address the climate crisis

Implement a Made-in-Canada energy policy

Stand firm and strengthen our protected sectors

Defend sources of reliable news and information, including the CBC

Reject Trump’s demands to alter our immigration, refugee and border policies

Adopt an independent defense and foreign policy that prioritizes diplomacy, international cooperation and peace



About the Council of Canadians

The Council of Canadians, a national organization with 160,000 supporters, was created in 1985 to fight for Canada’s sovereignty and integrity. Forty years later, the crisis created by Donald Trump will have a serious impact on every Canadian. Threats to punish our jobs and our communities are designed to turn people against each other and extract concessions that nobody wants. Canada is far from perfect, but it is worth defending. We do not want a society based on greed, anxiety and scapegoating. The Canada we want is based on inclusion, community and investing in our common good.