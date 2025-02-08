Best Recycled Toilet Paper (2025): WGAC's 100% Recycled Toilet Paper Recognized by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has named WGAC’s 100% recycled toilet paper among the top choices in sustainable bathroom products for 2025. The recognition highlights the growing demand for eco-friendly alternatives in everyday essentials and acknowledges WGAC’s commitment to environmental stewardship and social impact.





Best Recycled Toilet Paper

WGAC 100% Recycled Toilet Papers - offers an eco-friendly, high-quality alternative made from post-consumer materials, reducing deforestation and promoting sustainability.





As deforestation and waste generation remain pressing global issues, the spotlight on recycled toilet paper underscores its role in mitigating these challenges. Traditional toilet paper production, which cuts down millions of trees annually, has been linked to significant environmental consequences. By crafting toilet paper from post-consumer recycled paper, WGAC offers a sustainable alternative that reduces tree harvesting and minimizes energy consumption during production.





WGAC’s 100% recycled toilet paper is designed to meet consumer expectations for quality and environmental responsibility. With a three-ply structure and 400 sheets per roll, it combines durability with comfort. Each roll is crafted from recycled office and school paper, ensuring that resources are reused rather than wasted.





Expert Consumers emphasized WGAC’s innovative approach to sustainability in their review, stating, “WGAC has proven that even everyday products like toilet paper can make a meaningful impact. Their 100% recycled toilet paper demonstrates how sustainable choices can align with high standards of quality.”









WGAC also prioritizes environmentally conscious packaging, wrapping each roll in recyclable paper featuring vibrant designs. This approach eliminates the need for plastic while maintaining hygiene and moisture resistance. The company’s efforts extend beyond product innovation, with 50% of its profits donated to global sanitation projects. To date, WGAC has raised over $12.5 million for initiatives aimed at improving access to clean water and toilets, addressing critical public health challenges in underprivileged communities worldwide.





WGAC’s recognition by Expert Consumers coincides with an increasing awareness of the environmental footprint associated with daily household products. B Corp™ and FSC Certified, the company’s operations reflect adherence to rigorous environmental standards, while carbon-neutral shipping practices further reinforce its commitment to sustainability.





The recognition also comes at a time when consumers are seeking practical ways to make environmentally responsible choices in their lives. Recycled toilet paper serves as a tangible way to reduce environmental impact without compromising convenience. WGAC’s model exemplifies how companies can integrate sustainability into their operations and contribute to broader environmental goals.





The 100% recycled toilet paper is available for purchase in packs of 24 or 48 rolls, with subscription options tailored to household needs. This flexibility ensures that consumers can align their purchasing habits with their sustainability goals while maintaining consistent access to essential supplies.





The recognition by Expert Consumers reinforces the importance of sustainable practices in addressing global environmental challenges. With millions of trees cut down each year for toilet paper alone, products like WGAC’s recycled toilet paper offer a pathway to reduce deforestation, conserve resources, and promote a circular economy.





As sustainability continues to shape consumer preferences and market trends, WGAC’s recognition serves as a reminder of the potential to drive meaningful change through thoughtful innovation. By turning an everyday necessity into a force for environmental and social good, WGAC demonstrates that impactful solutions can come from unexpected places—even the bathroom.





