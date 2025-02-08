Best Biodegradable Toilet Paper (2025): WGAC's Recycled & Bamboo Toilet Paper Awarded by Expert Consumers

NEW YORK CITY, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expert Consumers has recognized WGAC for its recycled and bamboo toilet papers, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainability and quality. The award underscores the growing importance of biodegradable products as consumers and businesses alike seek eco-friendly solutions to reduce environmental impact.





Best Biodegradable Toilet Paper

WGAC 100% Recycled Toilet Papers - crafted entirely from post-consumer recycled materials, these rolls minimize waste and deforestation while providing durable 3-ply softness.





WGAC 100% Bamboo Toilet Papers - made from fast-growing, renewable bamboo fibers, these premium rolls offer a luxuriously soft and sustainable alternative to traditional toilet paper.





The Environmental Impact of Traditional Toilet Paper





Toilet paper, a household essential, often comes at a high environmental cost. Traditional production processes contribute to significant deforestation, water waste, and carbon emissions, with over one million trees cut down daily to meet global demand.





As consumers and businesses seek more sustainable solutions, biodegradable toilet papers have emerged as an impactful choice. WGAC’s innovative products tackle these issues directly by using environmentally responsible materials and processes that reduce their ecological footprint.









Commitment to Sustainability

WGAC’s recycled toilet paper is made entirely from post-consumer materials, such as used office paper and textbooks, eliminating the need for virgin tree pulp. Its bamboo toilet paper, crafted from rapidly renewable bamboo fibers, offers a premium option that is both soft and strong. Both products are biodegradable and made without elemental chlorine, dyes, or synthetic fragrances, ensuring they are safe for septic systems and break down naturally without harming the environment.

“WGAC’s dedication to environmentally responsible production and its transparent business practices exemplify the values consumers increasingly prioritize,” said an Expert Consumers spokesperson. “Their biodegradable toilet papers demonstrate that sustainability can go hand-in-hand with functionality and thoughtful design.”

Founded in response to the global sanitation crisis, WGAC’s mission extends beyond creating eco-friendly products. The company donates 50% of its profits to fund clean water and hygiene projects worldwide. To date, WGAC has raised over $12.5 million, supporting initiatives that provide essential sanitation infrastructure to underserved communities. This dual commitment to environmental and social impact has made WGAC a leader in the sustainable consumer goods market.

Eco-Friendly Materials and Ethical Sourcing

WGAC’s products are designed with a deep respect for the planet. The recycled toilet paper prioritizes waste reduction and combats deforestation, while the bamboo option utilizes one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable resources. Bamboo requires significantly less water and land to produce compared to tree-based alternatives, making it an ideal choice for sustainable toilet paper production. WGAC works with small family farms to source its bamboo, ensuring ethical practices and supporting local communities.

In addition to its sustainable product materials, WGAC has innovated its packaging to minimize environmental harm. Each roll is individually wrapped in recyclable paper to ensure hygiene while eliminating the need for plastic packaging. The recycled rolls feature colorful, playful designs, while the bamboo rolls are wrapped in sleek, minimalist patterns, reflecting their premium appeal.

The recognition by Expert Consumers underscores broader market trends, as eco-conscious consumers increasingly demand products that align with their values. This global shift toward sustainable living has placed biodegradable products like WGAC’s toilet paper at the forefront of environmentally responsible consumption. With certifications such as B Corp™, FSC, and carbon-neutral shipping, WGAC has established itself as a benchmark for other companies looking to balance environmental impact with business success.

The Expert Consumers award celebrates WGAC’s ability to deliver products that not only meet high environmental standards but also contribute to global sanitation efforts. As demand for eco-friendly options grows, biodegradable toilet paper exemplifies how small, everyday choices can drive significant change. WGAC’s innovative approach shows that sustainability and practicality can coexist, making it easier for consumers to make responsible purchasing decisions

You can read the full review at Expert Consumers. For more information about WGAC’s award-winning products and its commitment to sustainability, visit WGAC’s official website.







