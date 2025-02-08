WildSight Launches A Way for Companies to Kickstart Their Nature Strategy



LONDON, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WildSight , an AI-powered business intelligence unit for nature, announced the launch of its innovative solution designed to help companies navigate environmental responsibility better. Founded by former McKinsey consultant Emily Birch, WildSight aims to support chief sustainability officers (CSOs) with the market data and insights needed to take their first steps into action for nature.

The platform's initial offering, dubbed “Phase 0,” includes bite-sized video explainers and insightful articles on critical topics such as regulation, biodiversity credits, and nature-positive claims. This approach addresses the growing need for clear, actionable intelligence in a field where confusion has long been the norm.

"We know that business leaders are overwhelmed by information, data, and 'how to' guides," said Emily Birch, founder of WildSight. "There's a lot of noise, but it can be difficult to cut through and get the right insights in minutes, rather than months. That's where we come in."

The launch of WildSight comes at a critical time for corporate sustainability. With the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) entering into force on January 5, 2023, over 50,000 companies in the EU are set to fall under nature reporting requirements, with the first batch of companies due to start reporting this year. In parallel, voluntary nature reporting frameworks like the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), launched in 2021, and the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN) are gaining traction at the global level.

The global business intelligence market, valued at $31.98 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $63.76 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% during the forecast period. This growth shows the increasing demand for platforms like WildSight that can provide clear, actionable intelligence on nature risks and opportunities.

WildSight's approach has already garnered attention, with early users including leaders from organizations across industries, such as Aon, British Airways, BP, Gucci, and Rio Tinto.

Backed by advisors from Oxford University, and the Science Based Targets Network (SBTN), WildSight provides a phased solution to help businesses start and progress along their nature action journeys. During phase zero, teams can access bite-sized video explainers and articles to learn key concepts and frameworks. These cover regulation, biodiversity credits, nature-positive claims, and more. Teams receive weekly briefs and a newsfeed tailored to their interests to stay on top of the latest issues.

WildSight plans to release more advanced tools in the coming months, designed to help companies take concrete steps on their "nature journeys." Phase one will unlock tools designed to turn insights into action, such as a CSRD Readiness Index, Double Materiality Screening, and Competitor Benchmarking.

Visit https://wildsight.co to learn more about WildSight's AI-powered business intelligence unit for nature.

WildSight is an AI-powered intelligence unit that equips businesses with the market data and insights they need to take action for nature. Developed by a team of nature market experts, WildSight is the CSO's companion for nature action. With resources covering regulation, biodiversity credits, nature-positive claims, and more, WildSight is the first port of call for any company taking its first steps into nature action.

