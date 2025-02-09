Refine Living, Inc. Announces Expansive New Commercial Real Estate Projects Led by Top Real Estate Broker Robert Letskus

New Haven, CT, Feb. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Refined Living, Inc., a distinguished leader in the real estate industry , proudly announces its new commercial real estate venture under the expert guidance of renowned real estate broker and seasoned investor, Robert Letskus. With over 23 years of experience and a portfolio that includes over 110 successfully managed properties, Robert is set to lead these ambitious new construction projects aimed at revitalizing commercial spaces across Connecticut.





Robert Letskus specializes in Residential, Commercial, and REO Real Estate.





Robert Letskus, owner of Platinum Associates, Inc., has consistently been recognized for his excellence in the real estate market, being a sixteen-time winner of the Greater New Haven Association of Realtors Quarterly Achievement Award. His comprehensive expertise in both residential and commercial real estate sales has established him as a premier figure in the industry.





These new projects leverage Robert’s extensive experience in real estate investment and construction, ensuring a sophisticated approach to the development of multifaceted commercial properties. Over the past 15 years, Robert has honed his skills in acquiring, stabilizing, and enhancing properties, making him uniquely qualified to spearhead such a significant endeavor.





The initiative focuses on acquiring distressed properties and transforming them into thriving commercial hubs. Each phase of construction is meticulously managed by Robert, who utilizes detailed cost estimates, budgets, and work timetables to maintain stringent control over project timelines and financial outlays. His proactive management style guarantees that all developments not only meet but exceed industry standards while adhering to building and safety codes.





Collaborating closely with architects, engineers, and construction specialists, Robert ensures that each project phase is seamlessly executed in alignment with investor funding draws. His ability to interpret contracts, select and coordinate subcontractor activities, and respond effectively to any project delays or emergencies has solidified his reputation as a hands-on, results-driven professional.





“With each project, we aim to not only develop the physical landscape but also enhance the economic vibrancy of the community,” said Robert Letskus. “Our commitment to excellence and comprehensive market knowledge positions us uniquely to undertake and succeed in such ambitious commercial real estate ventures.”





