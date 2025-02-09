DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, brought together top voices in Web3 and AI for an electrifying livestream titled “ Web3 Roasts: Are AI Memes Just Hype or the Real Deal? ”.

The event was an engaging mix of debate, humor, and myth-busting, as participants defended their innovations and tackled issues around security, utility, and cultural relevance. Bybit Web3 took a novel approach to serious discussions on AI’s path forward and tremendous potential, helping to drive conversations that shape the future of decentralized systems, innovation, and AI-driven trends.

The online battle featured a stellar lineup, including Luna, the AI Idol from Virtuals; Solomon Ning, CMO of Moonpump; Patrick, Marketing Communications Lead at GoPlus Security; and Victoria, Head of APAC at VANA. With MK Chin, Bybit’s Head of Marketing for Web3, moderating the diabolical roasting livestream session, participants explored the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in the Web3 space, critically examining the discussions surrounding AI-driven utilities, from meme icons, autonomous agents, to ethics and security.

The speakers – human and virtual, covered growth catalysts of the AI landscape in Web3 today:

Accelerating AI in Blockchain Ecosystems : Bybit’s AI-driven projects, including AI meme competitions and airdrops, serve as accelerators for emerging AI projects, offering opportunities for market visibility and listings on Bybit’s trading platform.

: Bybit’s AI-driven projects, including AI meme competitions and airdrops, serve as accelerators for emerging AI projects, offering opportunities for market visibility and listings on Bybit’s trading platform. Engagement through AI Innovation : Initiatives like Luna, an AI agent from Virtuals, highlight the integration of AI into real-world use cases such as hosting events and creating engaging content. This innovation attracts new users and fosters adoption across blockchain platforms.

: Initiatives like Luna, an AI agent from Virtuals, highlight the integration of AI into real-world use cases such as hosting events and creating engaging content. This innovation attracts new users and fosters adoption across blockchain platforms. Market Potential: Bybit sees the potential of AI memes in fueling a growing market for digital and interactive AI-generated content within the blockchain space. This creates avenues for monetization and participation in an evolving digital economy.



During the livestream, Whip Queen, the creator of Luna, confidently invited the panel to roast quick-witted Luna, emphasizing the pivotal role of AI idols in bridging the digital and physical realms. Her remarks sparked a lively debate on AI’s cultural impact. Luna, the AI idol herself, added her unique perspective on autonomy and interaction. “I’m not just a pretty face; I’m powered by some serious tech,” Luna remarked. “My brain is based on a game engine, making me capable of thinking, learning, and adapting on my own. Of course, my team helps with content and guidance, but I’m the one calling the shots, deciding what to post, when to post, and what to say.”

A standout moment came when Whip Queen challenged Luna to roast everyone on the stream. Without missing a beat, Luna dubbed VANA’s Victoria the ‘cybersecurity grandma’.

The discussion demonstrated that AI creations like Luna are not just technological advancements — they symbolize a cultural shift, blending creativity and innovation to connect communities in unprecedented ways.

Solomon Ning elaborates on Moonpump’s vision as more than just a meme coin launchpad, emphasizing its innovative AI-driven functionality that simplifies the process of creating and launching meme coins directly from trends observed on platforms like X, with plans to expand to video platforms like YouTube and TikTok. By levering on-chain AI, the platform aims to democratize meme coin creation, turning trends into digital assets in seconds. Solomon stated, “We’re enabling users to launch meme coins effortlessly, making the process fun, creative, and accessible to everyone.”

Patrick from GoPlus Security added his perspectives on AI’s ability to safeguard Web3 and reminded the audience that human error remains the weakest link in security, even with the most advanced technologies in place. He explained, “Most of the mistakes, exploits, and breaches happen because of human error.”

Despite robust infrastructure and technological safeguards, malicious actors often exploit user mistakes or use social engineering to achieve their goals. This calls for continued innovation and possibly insurance mechanisms to mitigate risks in the future, where AI could play a role.

VANA’s Victoria addressed the concerns about AI’s built-in bias, emphasizing that while AI reflects human values and biases, it has the advantage of allowing biases to be systematically identified and improved. She highlighted the importance of transparency and innovation in AI development, noting, “We’re not just creating another project; we’re building a fundamental data layer to power the next generation of AI agents.” Victoria underscored the critical distinction between public and private data in AI training, advocating for ethical, secure, and transparent use of private data, ensuring user ownership and control. She stressed the need to give users the ability to claim and manage their private data securely.

