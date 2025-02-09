MEXC Celebrates Bitcoin's Milestone with Groundbreaking "Buy BTC for $1" Trading Event and 350,000 USDT Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange across the globe, has kicked off a major celebratory trading activity-"Buy BTC for $1", to run in commemoration for the continued market dominance of Bitcoin. The $1 symbolic price attached to Bitcoin marks its journey from around $1 in 2011 to over $100,000 in 2024. The celebrations also include a whopping prize pool of 350,000 USDT, illustrating MEXC's commitment to giving back to the community.

The event runs from 9 to 12 February 2025 and coincides with the transformative moment for Bitcoin - when it has ceased to be just among the niche digital assets and spent some years emerging into the most relevant investment vehicle. MEXC indeed plays an important role in this development by supporting professional-grade trading infrastructure and sufficient liquidity to various market participants. In 2024, according to ranking, MEXC has not only fallen under the world's best exchanges with an 11.6% spot market share but also, the major exchanges under Derivatives trading, it recorded the highest year-on-year growth.

New and existing KYC-verified users are eligible to join the "Buy BTC for $1" event on the MEXC platform with Futures trading. The prize pool of $350,000 USDT will be divided among users according to their trading volumes, with greater volumes giving chances for more winning shares.

"Even amid recent turbulence in the crypto market, Bitcoin remains the cornerstone of crypto investment. Currently, Bitcoin serves as the main driver of the mainstream adoption of cryptocurrency, with BTC price breaking the $1 mark in February 2011 and surpassing $100,000 in December 2024, continuing its upward trend. This new event is a prime example of how we create exciting, unique opportunities for our users, enabling them to engage with the market at an unimaginable price point. It's an exciting way for both seasoned traders and newcomers to benefit from the incredible potential of Bitcoin," said Tracy Jin, Vice President at MEXC.

MEXC's contribution to Bitcoin's ecosystem and the broader crypto industry extends beyond promotional events. The exchange has distinguished itself through several key achievements in 2024:

An extensive listing of over 3,000 tradable tokens to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Distribution of $136 million in rewards through 2,293 airdrop events.

Implementation of competitive fee structures to help traders maximize their profits.

Maintenance of robust liquidity and market depth to facilitate smooth execution in extreme market conditions.

"At MEXC, our users' interests are always at the heart of everything we do. With over 30 million users across more than 170 countries, we continue to expand our reach while innovating to provide the best possible trading experience. We're committed to offering cutting-edge trading features and organizing exclusive events that empower crypto enthusiasts and newbies to explore new opportunities and grow their portfolios," Tracy added.

MEXC's platform enhancements and strategic initiatives have earned recognition from TokenInsight, securing positions among the Top 6 in Spot trading and Top 5 in Derivatives trading . These achievements underscore the exchange's role in facilitating professional crypto trading and its commitment to serving experienced market participants.

For full event details and participation rules, visit the event page .

