Unlocking AI’s Full Potential: EXL's "AI in Action" Event Will Showcase Real-World Strategies to Scale AI for Business Leaders in ANZ

SYDNEY, Australia and AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL [NASDAQ: EXLS], a global data and AI company, is hosting AI in Action: Australia & New Zealand 2025, a virtual event designed to equip businesses with practical strategies and cutting-edge innovations to harness and scale AI for measurable impact.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled for 20th March 2025 at 12pm AEDT.

Building on the success of previous AI in Action events, this year’s edition will bring together visionary leaders, AI experts, and Industry professionals from industries across banking, insurance, utilities, retail, technology, transportation and others. Together we’ll explore the real-world applications of agentic AI, large language models (LLMs), and data intelligence - helping enterprises reimagine their business operating model and scale AI adoption with confidence.

Unlocking AI’s Potential: Practical Lessons for Business Leaders

The event will provide attendees with actionable insights, hands-on demonstrations, and expert discussions to scale AI across the enterprise, bridge strategy with execution, and drive measurable business outcomes. Through a combination of expert panels, live demos, and interactive sessions, participants will gain insights into:

The AI Imperative—Scaling Transformation with Precision: Presented by Vishal Chhibbar, EVP and International Growth Markets and Chief Growth Officer. Exploring how AI, powered by domain expertise and advanced data intelligence, is reshaping industries by enhancing operational efficiency, customer experience (CX), and operating model modernisation.

Delivering Measurable Impact with Large Language Models: A showcase of EXL’s LLM framework, demonstrating how agentic AI, generative AI, predictive models, and automation are driving smarter and faster decision-making, streamlined operations, and enhanced customer interactions.

Empowering Data Management with Agentic AI: A deep dive into how AI is revolutionising data governance, enabling more efficient data organisation, workflow automation, and decision intelligence.

Driving Innovation: AI-Powered Code Modernisation: Real-world success stories highlighting Code Harbor, EXL's GenAI-powered and Agentic AI tool designed to speed up the migration of legacy code to modern open-source languages by automating code writing and optimisation—empowering enterprises to unlock scalable solutions and business impact.

As organisations across Australia and New Zealand navigate the complexity of AI adoption, AI in Action 2025 aims to inspire businesses through visionary discussions, empower them with proven AI scaling strategies, and educate them to deploy AI solutions tailored to their industries.

Villas Madan, who leads EXL in the APAC region, looks forward to hosting business leaders and professionals from across ANZ, stating, “AI in Action has become not only a platform for learning but a catalyst for envisioning and implementing transformative operating models to modernise businesses for an AI-driven world. We are proud to lead this conversation and to support Australian and New Zealand businesses moving beyond pilots to scalable AI.”

With a proven track record of data and AI excellence, EXL continues to lead the charge in AI and data led transformation, supporting businesses in leveraging cutting-edge AI solutions for long-term success.

