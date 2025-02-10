Nearfield Instruments receives Purchase Orders from Major US customer, and establishes Nearfield Instruments USA Inc.

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearfield Instruments, a leading provider of advanced metrology and inspection solutions for the semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce the establishment of its U.S. subsidiary, Nearfield Instruments USA Inc. This strategic move strengthens the company’s presence in North America, allowing it to better support customers in the region and accelerate the adoption of its cutting-edge metrology technologies. The incorporation of Nearfield Instruments USA Inc. is further driven by the receival of multiple system orders from a US customer, reinforcing the company's growth trajectory and market demand for its innovative metrology solutions. “We’re excited to share that our flagship product QUADRA has been selected by our US customer as part of the development of its newest production technology. What a great way to launch Nearfield’s business in the US,” according to Jeroen Verbiest, VP Sales & Marketing of Nearfield Instruments.

Nearfield Instruments USA Inc. specializes in high-precision, non-destructive metrology and inspection solutions that enable semiconductor manufacturers to achieve unprecedented accuracy in process control at the nanoscale. As the demand for higher-performance semiconductor devices continues to grow, Nearfield’s innovative solutions play a crucial role in ensuring manufacturing efficiency and yield optimization.

“With the expansion of our operations in North America, we are reaffirming our commitment to supporting our worldwide customers with state-of-the-art process control solutions,” said Hamed Sadeghian, CEO of Nearfield Instruments. “The semiconductor industry is evolving rapidly, and our technology enables our customers to push the boundaries of what’s possible with next-generation chip production. We are pleased to have now commercial and operational presence on all semiconductor-relevant continents.”

The expansion includes the opening of several office and technical locations throughout the year, which will serve as hubs for customer support, collaborative innovation and supply operations. This move is aimed at fostering closer partnerships with leading semiconductor companies, and industry stakeholders.

Nearfield Instruments is dedicated to driving technological advancements in semiconductor metrology and remains focused on delivering solutions that meet the ever-growing complexity of semiconductor manufacturing. With this US expansion, the company is well-positioned to support the US semicon manufacturing industry.

About Nearfield Instruments

Nearfield Instruments is bridging the semiconductor industry’s metrology and inspection challenges with in-line, non-destructive process control nanometrology solutions for advanced 3D memory and logic devices. Our groundbreaking technology combines high-resolution with high-throughput, essential for the high-volume manufacturing of advanced semiconductor nodes. Nearfield is headquartered in Rotterdam with offices in Eindhoven, The Netherlands, Pyeongtaek, South Korea and multiple US locations.

For more information, visit www.nearfieldinstruments.com

Media Contact Roland van Vliet Chief Partnership Officer Nearfield Instruments B.V.

e-mail: roland.vanvliet@nearfieldinstruments.com Telephone: +31620369741