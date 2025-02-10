Air Quality Control Systems Market to Reach $195.1 billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Air Quality Control Systems Market by Product type (Indoor, and Ambient), Technology (Flue Gas Desulphurization, NOx Control Systems, Mercury Control Systems, Fabric Filters, and Scrubbers), and End User (Residential and Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the "air quality control systems market" was valued at $105.2 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $195.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2024 to 2032.

These systems are vital for ensuring compliance with environmental regulations, protecting public health, and minimizing the ecological impact of air pollutants.

Prime determinants of growth

Governments globally are imposing stricter air quality standards and emissions regulations. These regulations push industries to adopt AQCS to reduce pollutants and meet compliance requirements. Increasing penalties for non-compliance and pressure from environmental agencies further accelerate the demand for advanced air quality control systems. Rapid industrial growth and urbanization in emerging economies lead to higher air pollution levels. This creates a pressing need for AQCS to manage and mitigate emissions from factories, power plants, and transportation networks in densely populated areas. Industrialization also drives demand for air quality solutions in sectors such as manufacturing, energy, and construction. Growing awareness about the detrimental effects of air pollution on human health and the environment is spurring demand for cleaner air. Public concern about respiratory diseases, cardiovascular issues, and climate change is motivating both governments and businesses to invest in AQCS technologies to protect public health and meet sustainability goals.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $105.2 billion Market Size in 2032 $195.1 billion CAGR 6.8% No. of Pages in Report 185 Segments covered Product Type, Technology, End User, and Regions. Drivers Stringent Regulatory Standards Growing Industrialization and Urbanization Opportunities Advancements in Technology Increased Focus on Sustainability Restraints High Initial Costs





The indoor segment dominated the market in 2023

By product type, the indoor segment held a dominant position in the air quality control systems market in 2023. The indoor air quality control systems market is driven by rise in awareness of the impact of indoor air pollution on health and well-being. Factors such as rise in urbanization, changes in lifestyle, and growing concerns regarding respiratory diseases have contributed to rise in demand for effective air quality control solutions indoors. These systems are widely used in residential, commercial, and industrial spaces to ensure a healthy and comfortable indoor environment. Moreover, the integration of smart technologies into air quality control systems is further enhancing their effectiveness, which is expected to drive the growth of the indoor segment.

The flue gas desulphurization segment dominated the market in 2023.

Depending on technology, the flue gas desulphurization segment dominated the air quality control systems market in 2023, due to its critical role in reducing sulfur dioxide (SO2) emissions from power plants and industrial facilities. The growing demand for cleaner air and the tightening of environmental regulations are key factors contributing to the dominance of this segment. FGD systems help mitigate the harmful effects of SO2, which is a major contributor to acid rain and air pollution.

The industrial segment dominated the market in 2023.

Based on end user, the industrial segment accounted for a more than half market share in terms of revenue in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the stringent environmental regulations imposed on industries to control emissions and improve air quality. Industrial sectors such as manufacturing, power generation, and chemical production are major contributors to air pollution, making the demand for effective air quality control systems crucial for compliance and environmental sustainability. The growing focus on reducing emissions from factories, power plants, and refineries has led to widespread adoption of air quality control technologies in the industrial sector.

The Asia-Pacific dominates the market share in terms of revenue in 2023

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2023, and it is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and rise in pollution levels in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The growing industrial activity in these countries, coupled with stringent government regulations on air quality, has led to the widespread adoption of air quality control systems. In addition, the region's expanding power generation and manufacturing sectors are significant contributors to the demand for such systems.

Leading Market Players: -

Siemens AG

GE Power

Andritz AG

FLSmidth & Co. A/S

Thermax Limited

Johnson Controls International plc

Cummins Inc.

Alstom SA

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the air quality control systems market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, expansion, and acquisitions to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and emerging air quality control systems market trends and dynamics.

In-depth air quality control systems market analysis is conducted by constructing market estimations for the key market segments between 2023 and 2032.

Extensive analysis is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of the top competitors within the air quality control systems industry framework.

A comprehensive analysis of all the regions is provided to determine the prevailing air quality control systems market opportunity.

The air quality control systems market forecast analysis from 2024 to 2032 is included in the report.

The key players within the air quality control systems market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which helps to understand the competitive outlook of the air quality control systems industry.

Air Quality Control Systems Market Report Highlights

By Product type

Indoor

Ambient

By Technology

Flue gas desulphurization

NOx Control Systems

Mercury Control systems

Fabric filters

Scrubbers

By End User

Residential and Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

