RFID Sensor Market to Reach $50 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 10.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "RFID Sensor Market by Type (Active, Passive), by Frequency Range (Low Frequency, High Frequency, Ultra-High Frequency), by Application (Commercial, Animal Tracking, Transportation, Agriculture, Security and Access Control, Healthcare, Retail, Logistics and Supply Chain, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033". According to the report, the "RFID sensor market" was valued at $18 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $50 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% from 2024 to 2033.

Prime determinants of growth

The growth of the RFID sensor market is driven by several key factors. Increasing automation across industries such as retail, logistics, and healthcare enhances operational efficiency and inventory management. Organizations are leveraging RFID technology to streamline processes, reduce labor costs, and improve accuracy in tracking assets and inventory. The rapid adoption of IoT and smart technologies also fuels demand for RFID systems, enabling real-time data collection and analysis that enhance decision-making and operational visibility. Rising consumer expectations for seamless and contactless experiences further propel the market, as industries implement RFID solutions for touchless payments and efficient supply chain management. Regulatory pressures related to safety and compliance, particularly in pharmaceuticals and healthcare, create additional opportunities for RFID technology to ensure product authenticity and traceability. Together, these determinants foster significant growth in the RFID sensor market.



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2033 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $18 billion Market Size in 2033 $50 billion CAGR 10.9% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments Covered Type, Frequency Range, Application, and Region Drivers Increasing Demand for Automation in Industries Growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) Opportunities Expansion into Emerging Markets Integration with IoT and Smart Technologies Restraint High Initial Implementation Costs Complexity of Integration with Existing Systems





Passive segment dominated the market in 2023

By type, the passive RFID segment dominated the market in RFID sensor market in 2023, primarily due to its lower cost, compact size, and ease of deployment compared to active RFID systems. Powered by the radio waves from the reader, Passive tags are widely utilized in retail and logistics for inventory management and tracking. Their affordability makes them suitable for a variety of applications, contributing to widespread adoption. Moreover, the growing emphasis on supply chain efficiency and automation is further boosting the demand for Passive RFID solutions across multiple industries.

Ultra-high frequency segment dominated the market in 2023

By frequency range, ultra-high frequency (UHF) segment led the market in 2023, due to its superior read range and faster data transfer rates compared to Low Frequency (LF) and High Frequency (HF) options. UHF RFID tags can be read from several meters away, making them well-suited for applications in logistics, inventory management, and asset tracking. The growing demand for efficient supply chain operations and the need for real-time visibility are driving the adoption of UHF technology. Furthermore, advancements in UHF tag design and reader technology are improving performance, reinforcing its dominance across various industries.

Logistics and supply chain segment dominated the market in 2023

By application, in 2023, the logistics and supply chain segment dominated the market, driven by the increasing need for efficient inventory management and tracking solutions. Companies are increasingly adopting RFID technology to enhance visibility and streamline operations, which helps reduce costs and improve accuracy. Real-time monitoring of goods and effective stock level management are essential in today’s fast-paced supply chain environments. Furthermore, the growth of e-commerce and the demand for quicker delivery times underscore the significance of RFID systems, allowing businesses to optimize logistics processes and boost overall operational efficiency.

North America segment dominated the market in 2023

By region, in 2023, North America led the RFID sensor market and is expected to maintain this dominance through the forecast period. The region benefits from a strong technological infrastructure and substantial investments in research and development, fostering innovation in RFID solutions. Rapid adoption across industries such as retail, healthcare, and logistics enhances operational efficiency and supply chain visibility. Stringent regulations in sectors like healthcare further drive adoption, while a growing focus on automation and e-commerce fuels demand for advanced tracking solutions, reinforcing North America’s market leadership.

KEY MARKET PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

• Zebra Technologies

• STMicroelectronics

• Impinj

• Texas Instruments

• GAO RFID

• Smartrac

• Symbol Technologies

• Avery Dennison

• Alien Technology

• NXP Semiconductors

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global RFID sensor market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Recent Development

On September 5, 2024, Kontakt.io launched its Ultra-Thin Bluetooth Low Energy Tag specifically for asset tracking applications. This tag is designed to be ultra-slim and lightweight, making it perfect for environments with limited space. It provides real-time location tracking and can be easily integrated into existing systems, offering a seamless solution for efficient asset management.

RFID Sensor Market Key Segments:

By Type

Active

Passive

By Frequency Range

Low Frequency

High Frequency

Ultra-High Frequency

By Application

Agriculture

Security and Access Control

Healthcare

Retail

Logistics and Supply Chain

Others

Commercial

Animal Tracking

Transportation

By Region

North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe: Germany, France, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA: Latin America, Middle East, Africa

