Akropolis Vilnius second floor's common spaces to be renovated

The works of renovating common spaces on the second floor of Akropolis Vilnius, managed by Akropolis Group, are commencing. The process of significant modernisation of common spaces will be organised so as not to cause inconvenience to visitors or tenants and allow the shopping and entertainment centre to continue to operate as usual. The amount to be invested into the interior design upgrade is about EUR 800,000. The renovation is expected to be completed by summer.

The common spaces with the area of 1,500 sq. m will see the renovation of floors and ceilings, installation of modern lighting solutions, also elements of small architecture for even greater convenience for visitors of the shopping and entertainment centre.

“The planned renovation of the common spaces on the second floor is in line with Akropolis Group’s strategy to develop modern, convenient and visitor-friendly shopping centres. After the renovation, the second floor of Akropolis Vilnius will become cosier and lighter, offering new amenities for visitors of the shopping and entertainment centre,” says Dominykas Mertinas, Head of Marketing and Communications at Akropolis Group.

The renovation works will be organised so that visitors of the shopping and entertainment centre do not suffer any inconvenience – the noisiest work will be carried out at night, while Akropolis as such and its stores will work as usual. The renovation works are expected to be completed by summer.

Beside the renovation of the interior design of the common spaces, visitors of Akropolis Vilnius will also be welcomed in a new entertainment area – MaryMaris, an active leisure and entertainment centre, which is expected to open on the second floor of the shopping and entertainment centre in spring. The entertainment centre, with the area of over 2,000 sq. m, will become a centre of attraction for families who will find not only various fun spots and children’s birthday rooms here but also a restaurant for families.

“By expanding the mix of operators of shops, point of service and entertainment, we seek not only to ensure the widest possible choice but also to meet our visitors’ expectations. Our particular focus is on families that visit Akropolis,” says Dominykas Mertinas.

The shopping and entertainment centre Akropolis, which started its operation in Vilnius in 2002, is regularly renovated. The largest renovation project “AKROPOLIS Redresses” was completed in 2019, which involved revamping of almost a half of the building’s area – 49,000 sq. m. Then all the common spaces and sanitary facilities on the first floor of the shopping and entertainment centre were renovated, modern childcare rooms were set up, a big number of new and revamped shops were opened.

At the end of last year, the interior design renovation of Akropolis Klaipėda, which lasted more than a year, came to an end. It involved renovation of over 11,000 sq. m of common spaces, expansion and renovation of sanitary facilities, set up of modern childcare rooms.





For more information:

Dominykas Mertinas

Head of Marketing and Communications

AKROPOLIS GROUP, UAB

+370 64027001

dominykas.mertinas@akropolis.lt