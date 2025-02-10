GoldHaven Highlights Copeçal Gold Project’s Potential in Brazil, Advancing on AngloGold’s Historic Exploration Work

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoldHaven Resources Corp. ("GoldHaven" or the "Company") (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) (FSE: 4QS) is pleased to provide an update on the Copeçal Gold Project, an exciting early-stage gold exploration property in northern Mato Grosso, Brazil. With a rich history of exploration work conducted by AngloGold Ashanti from 2010 to 2016, the Copeçal Project holds strong potential for gold mineralization. The project is located within the Juruena Gold Province, a highly prospective region that has historically produced significant gold discoveries.

The Copeçal Gold Project presents an exciting opportunity to build upon an extensive dataset from one of the world’s leading gold producers. AngloGold’s extensive exploration efforts over six years laid a solid foundation for understanding the geological framework and mineralization potential of the property.

Key exploration activities conducted by AngloGold at the Copeçal Gold Project include:

Stream Sediment and Soil Geochemistry: Over 3,861 geochemical samples were collected, identifying two prominent gold anomalies— the NE and SW anomalies . The SW anomaly displayed a strong geochemical footprint with gold values ranging up to 539 ppb ​ .

Auger and Air Core Drilling: A total of 49 auger drill holes (353.8 meters) and 6 air core drill holes (85 meters) were completed to test soil anomalies. These programs successfully confirmed the presence of gold-bearing structures in depth, indicating strong continuity​.





Induced Polarization (IP) Geophysics: AngloGold conducted an IP survey to identify sulfide-associated mineralization. Results indicated moderate conductors, with the NE Anomaly showing the strongest chargeability response, suggesting the presence of sulfide-rich deformation zones​.

Rock and Trench Sampling: Despite a limited number of rock grab samples exceeding 10 ppb Au, trenching and soil grid sampling suggested an extensive gold mineralized system worthy of further exploration​.

The Copeçal Gold Project - A Strong Foundation from AngloGold’s Historic Exploration Work

Between 2010 and 2016, AngloGold Ashanti conducted extensive exploration work across the Copeçal Gold Project and its surrounding tenements, investing approximately USD $1 million in geochemical surveys, geophysics, and drilling. This work led to the identification of multiple gold-bearing anomalies, setting the stage for further exploration.

1. Stream Sediment and Soil Geochemistry: Identifying Large-Scale Anomalies



AngloGold executed a comprehensive geochemical program that included:

Stream sediment sampling: Targeted regional-scale anomalies, identifying areas with elevated gold concentrations.







Soil sampling (400m x 40m and 200m x 40m grids): Defined two primary anomalies—the NE and SW anomalies —with gold values reaching up to 539 ppb Au .

Rock chip sampling: Confirmed the presence of gold-bearing quartz veins and structurally controlled mineralization.

The SW anomaly, the most prominent identified to date, extends over a large area and aligns with regional shear zones that are known to host gold mineralization elsewhere in the Juruena Gold Province.

2. Drilling Confirmed Gold-Bearing Structures at Depth

AngloGold followed up on its geochemical anomalies with air core and auger drilling, successfully confirming gold mineralization at shallow depths:

49 auger drill holes (353.8 meters total) identified gold mineralization trends beneath the soil anomalies.

6 air core drill holes (85 meters total) further tested near-surface mineralization, confirming the presence of gold-bearing structures but remaining shallow in depth.

While these initial drill programs were not designed for resource definition, they provided critical evidence of bedrock-hosted gold mineralization, warranting further deeper exploration.

3. Induced Polarization (IP) Geophysics: Unveiling Subsurface Structures

Recognizing the structurally controlled nature of the Copeçal mineralization, AngloGold executed Induced Polarization (IP) surveys across the project. These surveys detected strong chargeability anomalies, particularly in the NE anomaly, where geophysical responses suggested the presence of sulfide-rich, potentially gold-bearing structures at depth.

4. Structural Interpretation and Geological Mapping: Key Controls on Gold Mineralization

AngloGold’s exploration confirmed that the Copeçal Project lies at the intersection of two major shear zones, characteristic of other significant gold deposits in the region. Gold mineralization appears to be associated with:

Deep-seated WNW-ESE shear zones, key structures controlling mineralization in the Juruena Province.

E-W trending second-order faults, likely playing a role in fluid flow and mineral deposition.

likely playing a role in fluid flow and mineral deposition. Mafic and felsic intrusive rocks, similar to those hosting major gold deposits in the province.



These findings suggest that the Copeçal Gold Project shares key geological characteristics with major gold deposits in the Juruena and Alta Floresta Gold Provinces.

A High-Potential Gold Asset in a World-Class Region

The Juruena Gold Province has long been recognized as one of Brazil’s most prospective regions for gold exploration, with historic production and numerous deposits discovered. The Copeçal Project is ideally positioned to benefit from this proven geological setting, with infrastructure advantages including:

Proximity to Alta Floresta (60 km), a mining-friendly town with road access and services.

Access to power, water, and workforce, critical for cost-effective exploration and development.

critical for cost-effective exploration and development. Targeted land package (3,681 ha), with ample room for expansion and new discoveries.



GoldHaven Resources now owns 100% of the Copeçal Gold Project in Brazil

With a solid foundation of historic exploration data, a favourable geological setting, and a systematic exploration strategy, the Copeçal Gold Project is ready to be advanced. As GoldHaven Resources develops this highly prospective asset, shareholders can expect a steady flow of updates and potential catalysts over Q2 and Q3 of 2025.

"The Copeçal Gold Project represents an exceptional opportunity to build on a robust, high-quality dataset from a leading gold producer," said Bonn Smith, CEO of GoldHaven. "AngloGold's prior exploration has uncovered highly promising anomalies, providing us with a solid foundation to identify a major gold system. We view this as a highly compelling exploration venture within one of Brazil’s most prolific gold belts. The depth of AngloGold’s historical work has given us valuable insights into the underlying mineralization controls, positioning us to drive this project forward with precision and efficiency. Our goal is to continue advancing the Copeçal Gold Project methodically, unlocking its full potential this year and into the future.”

To review the Company’s NI 43-101 Technical Report of the Copeçal Property in Brazil please visit the Company’s website here .

About GoldHaven Resources Corp.

GoldHaven Resources Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration Company focused on acquiring and exploring highly prospective land packages in North and South America. The Company’s projects include the flagship Magno Project, a district-scale polymetallic property adjacent to the historic Cassiar mining district in British Columbia. The Three Guardsman Project, which exhibits significant potential for copper and gold-skarn mineralization. The Copeçal Gold Project, a drill-ready gold project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil with a 6 km strike of anomalous gold in soil samples. Three Critical Mineral projects with extensive tenement packages totalling 123,900 hectares: Bahia South, Bahia North and Iguatu projects located in Brazil.

Qualified Person:

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this document has been reviewed and approved by Jean-Marc Lopez, B.Sc., FAusIMM, a Qualified Person consistent with NI 43-101.

