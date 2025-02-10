Company announcement no 5-2025

Søborg, February 10, 2025

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S



In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares.

Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the attached transactions of shares in Konsolidator.

Contacts

Chair: Michael Moesgaard Andersen, mobile +45 6060 6969

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com





Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

