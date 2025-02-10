IP Fabric 7.0 Transforms Cloud and Edge Innovation Across Hybrid Networks

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Fabric, the Automated Network Assurance Platform, today announced the release of Version 7.0, designed to simplify compliance with regulations and security frameworks and strengthen operational resiliency across multicloud environments.

Global enterprises require an end-to-end view of complex cloud and edge environments. Legacy solutions only provide a technology- or domain-specific view, which doesn’t meet the mandate of boards, CISOs and IT leaders, who must balance security, stability, compliance and risk with the pursuit of strategic transformation.

IP Fabric 7.0 addresses this with a comprehensive view of infrastructure and intelligent analytics, creating the security and operational posture for innovation (e.g., automation, AI, cloud migration, SD-WAN). This lets teams deliver secure services, ensure business continuity, plan and manage budgets, and optimize processes across domains.

“The release of IP Fabric 7.0 represents another step in empowering all IT teams to achieve panoramic network visibility, efficiency and collaboration,” said Pavel Bykov, CEO and co-founder of IP Fabric. “New features let organizations streamline workflows and proactively address infrastructure and security challenges like never before.”

Key features in IP Fabric 7.0

160+ Automated Intent Verification Checks: Proactively identify and address compliance, configuration and maintenance risks with out-of-the-box integrated vendor database checks.

Multi-View Dashboards: Create custom dashboards to provide tailored views for the executive team, security practitioners, platform engineers, network engineers and more — without writing a single line of code.

Shareable Snapshots and Tables: Enhance collaboration with Shareable Snapshots, which are fully functional simulations of the network (also known as digital twins), and tables, which let users analyze and correlate network state information and parameters across multiple devices.

Exportable Network Diagrams: Seamlessly export network diagrams to Visio and other platforms for broader usability.



End-to-End Visibility

Expanded Cloud Discovery and Support: Troubleshoot faster with unified data, gain full visibility into backend-to-frontend application communications and prepare for cloud migrations or repatriations. New inventory tables and AWS Direct Connect Transit VIF support enable deeper insights into traffic flow in AWS, especially when leveraging Transit Gateways and multiple VIFs.

Enhanced SD-WAN Support: Increase visibility for security teams with new insight into the performance and connectivity of SD-WAN in Silverpeak and Viptela.

Auto-Discovery of Security Technology: Identify vulnerabilities and automate security and compliance remediation with instant insights from Check Point, Palo Alto Networks and Stormshield.

Advanced Routing Data: Unlock insights into the exact BGP routes devices advertise to neighbors for faster troubleshooting, smarter optimizations and increased confidence that routing aligns with network policies. New BGP capabilities also enable AWS Direct Connect visibility.



Accelerated Business Outcomes

Early Snapshot Insights: Network snapshots record the state of the network in time, retrieve historical information, follow network state changes, analyze connectivity and more. Now users can access partial data from devices, tables and diagrams while snapshots are still processing to get insights faster for large environments.

Interactive API Documentation: Test CRUD (create/read/update/delete) commands directly in the platform so DevOps and platform engineers can more efficiently build complex lifecycle automation workflows.



About IP Fabric

IP Fabric is the industry’s leading Automated Network Assurance Platform, offering a continuously validated view of cloud, network and security infrastructure to improve stability, security and spend. Within minutes, the platform creates a unified view of devices, state, configurations and interdependencies, normalizing multi-vendor data and revealing operational truth through automated compliance checks.

By uncovering risks and providing actionable insights, IP Fabric enables enterprises to accelerate IT and business transformation while reducing costs. Trusted by industry leaders like Red Hat, Major League Baseball and Air France, IP Fabric delivers the foundation for a secure and modern network.

