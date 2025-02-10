Meriaura Group Oyj: Summa Defence establishing a joint venture with Ukrainian AI company Griselda

Meriaura Group Plc

Investor news 10 February 2025 at 9.30 a.m. (CET)

Summa Defence establishing a joint venture with Ukrainian AI company Griselda

Summa Defence Oy is establishing a joint venture with Ukrainian AI company Griselda, with Summa Defence holding the majority stake. The joint venture strengthens Summa Defence's technological capabilities in utilizing data and AI for creating real-time situational awareness.

Drones play a key role in data production. Griselda complements Summa Defence's drone system capabilities in creating situational awareness.

The collaboration aims to strengthen the defense capabilities of Europe and partner countries by developing and implementing advanced technologies that enable real-time, AI-assisted data processing at all stages, from collection and analysis to decision-making. This provides significant advantage on the battlefield, for example in Ukraine.

Summa Defence’s company release is available at the company’s website: https://summadefence.fi/en/releases/

Meriaura Group Plc and Summa Defence Oy to merge with a share exchange

On 29 January 2025, Meriaura Group Plc signed a conditional share exchange agreement to acquire the entire share capital of Summa Defence Oy, which brings together defence and security companies. The transaction will create a strong group of companies focusing on safety and security of supply in Finland, in which dual-use technology will play a significant role. In connection with the arrangement, the Marine Logistics business (Meriaura Oy and its wholly owned subsidiary VG-EcoFuel Oy) will be sold to Meriaura Invest Oy. The name of the new listed company will be Summa Defence Plc. The holding of Meriaura Group’s current shareholders in the new group of companies will be 11.9%, and that of Summa Defence’s shareholders will be 88.1%.

Meriaura Group’s company release about the conditional share exchange agreement can be found at:

https://meriauragroup.com/meriaura-group-oyj-inside-information-meriaura-group-plc-and-summa-defence-oy-to-merge-into-a-new-group-of-companies-in-the-defence-sector/

MERIAURA GROUP PLC

More information:

Meriaura Group Plc

Jussi Mälkiä, CEO

Tel. +358 400 785 489

Email: jussi.malkia@meriaura.com



Summa Defence Oy

Jussi Holopainen, CEO

Tel. +358 44 517 4543

Email: jussi.holopainen@summadefence.com



Media enquiries:

Tommi Manninen, Chief Communications Officer

Tel. +358 400 437 515

Email: tommi.manninen@summadefence.com



