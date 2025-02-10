WOOFi launches exclusive MNT token rewards for high-yield vaults on Mantle Network

KINGSTOWN, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOOFi , a leading decentralized exchange protocol in the blockchain ecosystem, is launching a four-week campaign on February 10th, incentivizing its vaults for CMETH, METH, and USDT on the Mantle network with bonus MNT tokens. In a rare move within the DeFi space, WOOFi vaults will offer the highest yields for these single-sided assets, giving users an easy, passive way to earn rewards without any management fees.

With only a handful of decentralized exchanges offering MNT incentives, this limited-time campaign presents an exclusive opportunity for users to maximize their passive income. Participants will also be able to win additional MNT tokens through raffles, AMAs, and WOOFi Booster quests throughout the campaign period.

“This campaign exemplifies our commitment to delivering the highest returns for our users on the Mantle network,” said Ben Yorke, VP of Ecosystem at WOO. “By offering fee-free, single-sided vaults with passive earning potential, we’re making it easier than ever for users to increase their holdings while supporting the growth of the Mantle ecosystem.”

Users can get involved with no upfront costs and begin earning passively by staking CMETH, METH, or USDT in WOOFi’s incentivized vaults.

Don’t miss out – join today and start earning bonus MNT tokens!

Contact: media@woo.network

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading DEX, delivering over $70 billion in cumulative trading volume and supporting 11 blockchains. Offering a suite of products including earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures, WOOFi is committed to providing seamless and rewarding DeFi experiences for its users. The platform’s native token, WOO, allows users to stake and share in 80% of all protocol fees, reinforcing a vibrant, community-driven ecosystem.

