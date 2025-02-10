Stay Ahead of Cyber Threats: DORA Regulation and Cybersecurity Online Training for Financial Institutions – 31st March 2025

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DORA Regulation, ICT and Cybersecurity (ONLINE EVENT: March 31, 2025)" training course has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The financial services industry is at a crossroads. The relentless evolution of cyber threats coupled with the impending implementation of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) has created a complex landscape demanding unprecedented levels of cybersecurity resilience.

In an era where digital transformation is rapidly reshaping the financial industry, safeguarding our institutions against cyber threats and ensuring robust operational resilience has never been more critical. The financial sector, being a prime target for cyberattacks, faces unique challenges that demand comprehensive and forward-thinking approaches to security and resilience. The increasing sophistication of cyber threats, coupled with regulatory demands, necessitates a deep understanding and implementation of effective cybersecurity strategies and compliance frameworks.

During this very practical 1 day course we will delve into the core aspects of cybersecurity resilience, exploring how financial institutions can enhance their defences, mitigate risks, and ensure business continuity in the face of evolving cyber threats. We will also provide a thorough overview of the DORA regulation, a landmark initiative by the European Union aimed at harmonizing digital operational resilience requirements across the financial sector.

This workshop is designed to equip financial institutions with the knowledge and strategies needed to navigate this dynamic environment. We will delve into the critical aspects of cybersecurity resilience, exploring how to protect your organization from emerging threats while ensuring compliance with DORA's stringent requirements.

This workshop is essential for Senior Managers, risk managers, cybersecurity professionals, IT leaders, and compliance officers who are committed to safeguarding their organization's digital assets and reputation.

What will you learn

By the end of this workshop, you will gain a comprehensive understanding of:

The evolving threat landscape and its impact on the financial services sector

Key components of a robust cybersecurity framework

Practical strategies for building resilience into your organization

DORA's key provisions and their implications for your business

Developing a roadmap for DORA compliance

Course Agenda:

Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) - Background and Scope

ICT Related capabilities and Information Systems

Cybersecurity, ICT Risk Management, BCP, Governance and Control Frameworks

Introduction to ICT frameworks - COBIT5, DSS and ICT Risk processes

Banking, Payments and Settlements, Asset Management, Insurance- ICT Risk and DORA impact

Other related EU Directives - MIFID II, PSD2, NIS2 and CER impact on DORA implementation

Next Steps - Operational and ICT Risks and Opportunities, Upcoming Regulations and Best Practices in the Industry

This course is the most useful for:

Chief Technology Officers

Chief Risk Officers

Heads of Corporate Governance

Head of and Managers of Operations, Compliance and Audit functions

Cybersecurity Professionals

Heads and Managers of IT

ICT Service Providers

Key decision-makers within banks, asset managers, insurers, and public and private companies with DORA requirements

