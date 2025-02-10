Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market Global Forecasts to 2035: Close to 35 Lipid Nanoparticle Technologies are being Offered by Companies Worldwide In Order to Manufacture LNP Based Therapeutics

Dublin, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Type of Lipid Nanoparticle, Type of Molecule Delivered, Company Size, Target Therapeutic Area, Type of End-user and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market is estimated to grow from USD 0.37 billion in the current year to USD 2.53 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 18.86% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Over the past few decades, the pharmaceutical industry has witnessed significant growth. This is evident from the continuously growing pipeline of drug candidates that have been marketed or are being evaluated across several development stages. However, low drug solubility / permeability is one of the primary concerns associated with certain pharmacological products. Therefore, players engaged in the pharmaceutical domain are actively trying to identify ways to improve / augment physiochemical properties and drug-like behavior of pharmacological products.

Amidst other alternatives, the use of lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) has garnered the attention of many drug developers. This can be attributed to the great versatility of LNPs, in terms of structure and functionality, as well as the ability to enhance the solubility and bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drugs.

Considering the routine operations-related and technical challenges, an increased number of pharmaceutical companies have demonstrated the preference to outsource their respective LNP production operations to specialized service providers. There are numerous benefits of engaging contract manufacturing firms for LNP manufacturing, such as access to new technologies, larger capacities and greater operational flexibility. As a result, many of the companies are actively trying to consolidate their presence in this field, by entering into strategic alliances to broaden their respective service portfolios and LNP manufacturing capabilities.

Given the benefits of using LNPs to improve drug-like properties, the demand for high quality LNPs nanoparticles is likely to drive considerable growth within the specialty contract manufacturing market in the coming years.

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry.

Some key findings from the report include:

Over 40 companies claim to offer contract manufacturing services for lipid nanoparticles; the majority of these firms are mid-sized players, based in North America.

Several service providers have the necessary capabilities to offer lipid nanoparticle contract manufacturing, across different scales of operation and for encapsulating various types of molecules.

Presently, close to 35 lipid nanoparticle technologies are being offered by companies worldwide in order to manufacture LNP based therapeutics; the market is characterized by the presence of small companies.

Stakeholders have adopted various business models to maximize the gain from LNP technologies; majority of these technologies are intended for drug delivery via injectable route, primarily targeting oncological disorders.

Currently, close to 60 players across the world, claim to provide contract manufacturing services to support the development and production of other types of lipids for various therapeutic purposes.

In order to cater to the rising demand for lipid nanoparticles, service providers are continuously expanding their existing capabilities to drive compliance to evolving industry benchmarks.

In pursuit of obtaining a competitive edge, industry stakeholders are actively advancing and innovating new LNP manufacturing technologies to enhance their respective portfolios.

In order to expand their lipid nanoparticle service portfolios and gain access to emerging technologies, companies are actively entering into various strategic partnerships with various international and local players.

Various mRNA-based therapeutic / vaccine developers across the world are anticipated to forge strategic alliances with LNP contract manufacturing service providers, to further augment their drug portfolio.

The global installed lipid nanoparticle manufacturing capacity is spread across various geographies; majority of this capacity is installed in the production plants located in the US.

Driven by the increasing number of chronic indications (requiring novel personalized therapies), and ongoing research on lipid nanoparticle-based therapeutics, this market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12%, till 2035.

The projected future opportunity for the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market is likely to be well distributed across different target therapeutic areas, end-users and key geographical regions.

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market: Key Segments

Currently, Solid Lipid Nanoparticles Occupy the Largest Share of the Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market

Based on the type of lipid nanoparticle, the market is segmented into solid lipid nanoparticles and nanostructured lipid carriers. At present, the solid lipid nanoparticles segment holds the maximum share of the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years. It is worth highlighting that the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market for nanostructured lipid carriers is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Small Molecules are the Fastest Growing Segment of the Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market

Based on the type of molecule delivered, the market is segmented into nucleic acids, small molecules, proteins/peptides and others. Currently, nucleic acid holds the maximum share of the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market. However, the small molecules segment is likely to dominate the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market in the forthcoming decade.

Large and Very Large Companies are Likely to Dominate the Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market

Based on the company size, the market is segmented into very large and large companies, mid-sized companies and small companies. At present, very large and large companies hold the maximum share of the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the forthcoming years. It is worth highlighting that the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market for mid-sized companies is likely to grow at a relatively higher CAGR.

Oncological Disorders is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market

Based on the target therapeutic area, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncological disorders, blood disorders, rare diseases and other disorders. It is worth highlighting that currently, the oncological disorders segment holds a larger share of the lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the coming decade.

Currently, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Occupy the Largest Share of the Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market

Based on the type of end-user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and other end-users. It is worth highlighting that the majority of the current lipid nanoparticle manufacturing market is captured by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. This trend is likely to remain the same in the near future.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Europe is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Key Players in the Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market include:

Acuitas Therapeutics

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

Avanti Polar Lipids

BIOVECTRA

CordenPharma

Creative Biolabs

Curapath

Curia

Emergent Biosolutions

EUROAPI

Evonik

Formumax Scientific

Fresinius Kabi

Fujifilm

Integrated Nanotherapeutics

leon-nanodrugs

Matinas BioPharma

Merck

Pantherna Therapeutics

Precision NanoSystems

TLC Biosciences

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What is the global installed capacity of lipid nanoparticle contract manufacturers?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report

The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies.

The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits

Complimentary PPT Insights Packs

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3. ECONOMIC AND OTHER PROJECT SPECIFIC CONSIDERATIONS

4. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5. INTRODUCTION

Overview of Lipids

Introduction to Lipid Nanoparticles

Challenges Associated with Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing

Need for Outsourcing Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing

6. LIPID NANOPARTICLES: SERVICE PROVIDERS LANDSCAPE

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing: List of Service Providers Analysis by Year of Establishment Analysis by Company Size Analysis by Location of Headquarters Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters Analysis by Location of Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Facility Analysis by Scale of Operation Analysis by Type of Molecule Delivered Analysis by Therapeutic Area Analysis by Type of Additional Services Offered



7. LIPID NANOPARTICLES: TECHNOLOGY LANDSCAPE

Lipid Nanoparticle: Technology Landscape

Lipid Nanoparticle Technologies: List of Technology Developers

8. OTHER TYPES OF LIPIDS: SERVICE PROVIDERS LANDSCAPE

9. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Service Providers: Company Competitiveness Analysis

10. TECHNOLOGY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS

Lipid Nanoparticle Technology Developers: Technology Competitiveness Analysis

11. COMPANY PROFILES: SERVICE PROVIDERS OF LIPID NANOPARTICLES

Curia

Emergent BioSolutions

EUROAPI

Evonik

Ardena

BIOVECTRA

Precision NanoSystems

12. COMPANY PROFILES: LIPID NANOPARTICLE TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPERS

Ascendia Pharmaceuticals

leon-nanodrugs

Pantherna Therapeutics

TLC Biosciences

Acuitas Therapeutics

Integrated Nanotherapeutics

Matinas BioPharma

13. COMPANY PROFILES: SERVICE PROVIDERS OF OTHER TYPES OF LIPIDS

Avanti Polar Lipids

Corden Pharma

Fujifilm

Merck

FormuMax Scientific

Creative Biolabs

Fresenius Kabi

14. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

Partnership Models

Lipid Nanoparticles Services and Technologies: List of Partnerships and Collaborations

15. LIKELY PARTNER ANALYSIS

Likely Partners based in North America

Likely Partners based in Europe and Asia-Pacific

16. MAKE VERSUS BUY DECISION FRAMEWORK

Lipid Nanoparticle Service Providers: Make versus Buy Decision Making Framework

17. CAPACITY ANALYSIS

Lipid Nanoparticle Service Providers: Annual Global Capacity

18. MARKET IMPACT ANALYSIS: DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS, OPPORTUNITIES AND CHALLENGES

19. GLOBAL LIPID NANOPARTICLE MANUFACTURING MARKET

Global Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market, Historical Trends (since 2018) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

20. LIPID NANOPARTICLE MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY TYPE OF MOLECULE DELIVERED

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market for Nucleic Acids: Historical Trends (since 2018) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market for Small Molecules: Historical Trends (since 2018) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market for Peptides / Proteins: Historical Trends (since 2018) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market for Other Molecules: Historical Trends (since 2018) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

21. LIPID NANOPARTICLE MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY SCALE OF OPERATION

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market for Preclinical Operations: Historical Trends (since 2018) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market for Clinical Operations: Historical Trends (since 2018) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market for Commercial Operations: Historical Trends (since 2018) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

22. LIPID NANOPARTICLE MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY COMPANY SIZE

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market for Large Companies: Historical Trends (since 2018) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market for Mid-sized Companies: Historical Trends (since 2018) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

Lipid Nanoparticle Manufacturing Market for Small Companies: Historical Trends (since 2018) and Forecasted Estimates (till 2035)

23. LIPID NANOPARTICLE MANUFACTURING MARKET, BY KEY GEOGRAPHICAL REGIONS

24. CONCLUSION

25. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

LIPOSOMA

BIOVECTRA

OZ Biosciences

